Turtle Beach: The Replacement CEO Will Have A Lot Of Work Ahead

Jun. 13, 2023 6:04 PM ETTurtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)
Gytis Zizys
Summary

  • Turtle Beach has been struggling with shrinking margins, increased competition, and a tough year in 2022, leading to an underperforming stock price.
  • The company's financials show a decline in efficiency and profitability, with negative margins and deteriorating return on assets and equity.
  • The intrinsic value of the company is estimated at $8.82 per share, implying a 24% downside from current valuations, making it a risky investment until positive metrics become the norm.

Investment Thesis

I wanted to take a look at Turtle Beach’s (NASDAQ:HEAR) financial performance and how it was affected by a tough year in ’22 and what it can do to reward shareholders in the future. Margins have been

Current Ratio of HEAR

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROA and ROE of HEAR

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

ROIC of HEAR

Return on invested capital (Own Calculations)

Margins of HEAR

Margins (Own Calculations)

Intrinsic Value of HEAR

Intrinsic Value (Own Calculations)

MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

