Luna Innovations: Momentum Remains, But Price Seems Too High

Jun. 13, 2023 6:05 PM ETLuna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)
Summary

  • Luna Innovations Incorporated is experiencing steady growth in the optic tests market, with a solid outlook and demand for its services, such as fiber testing.
  • The company has a strong product portfolio and exposure to several growing markets, including 5G deployment and AI/machine learning, but faces challenges with declining margins and a weak balance sheet.
  • I currently rate Luna Innovations as a hold. Improvements in margins and balance sheet management are needed to justify its high valuation.

Internet cable laying on the outskirts

deepblue4you/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Rundown

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) operates as a prominent provider of optic tests in a market that is growing at a steady rate. In the last report provided by the company they actually

The product line from the company

Product Line (Investor Presentation)

Some highlights from Q1

Q1 Highlights (Earnings Report)

The comms segment in the business and the growht of it

Comms Segment (Investor Presentation)

The balance sheet from the last report

Balance Sheet (Q1 Report)

I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

