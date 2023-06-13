Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 2023 INVESTOR CONFERENCE (Transcript)

Jun. 13, 2023 6:13 PM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)
The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) 2023 INVESTOR CONFERENCE June 13, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Isabel Janci - Investor Relations

Ted Decker - Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Ann-Marie Campbell - Executive Vice President of U.S. Stores & International Operations

Billy Bastek - Executive Vice President of Merchandising

Jordan Broggi - President of Online Business

Matt Carey - Executive Vice President of Customer Experience

Molly Battin - Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

Hector Padilla - Executive Vice President of Outside Sales & Services

Chip Devine - Senior Vice President of Outside Sales

Shane O'Kelly - Senior Vice President, and CEO of HD Supply

John Deaton - Executive Vice President of Supply Chain & Product Development

Richard McPhail - Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Lasser - UBS

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Steve Forbes - Guggenheim

Greg Melich - Evercore ISI

Karen Short - Credit Suisse

Steve Zaccone - Citi

Zach Fadem - Wells Fargo

Brad Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Peter Benedict - Robert W. Baird

Scot Ciccarelli - Truist

John Matuszewski - Jefferies

Scott Mushkin - R5 Capital

Laura Champine - Loop

Elizabeth Suzuki - Bank of America

Joe Feldman - Telsey Advisory Group

Max Rakhlenko - TD Cowen

Matthew Hayes - DA Davidson

Bobby Griffin - Raymond James

Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities

Isabel Janci

Good morning, and welcome to Home Depot's 2023 Investor and Analyst Conference. This morning you will be hearing from Ted Decker, our Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer; Ann-Marie Campbell, our Executive Vice President of U.S. Stores & International Operations; Billy Bastek, our Executive Vice President, Merchandising; Jordan Broggi, President our of Online Business; Matt Carey, our Executive Vice President, Customer Experience; Molly Battin, our Senior Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer; Hector Padilla, our Executive Vice President of Outside Sales & Services; Chip Devine, our Senior Vice President of Outside Sales; Shane O'Kelly, our Senior Vice President, and CEO of HD Supply; John

