Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 13, 2023 6:36 PM ETViatris Inc. (VTRS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.12K Followers

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference June 13, 2023 4:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Scott Smith - CEO

Rajiv Malik - President

Sanjeev Narula - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Nathan Rich - Goldman Sachs

Nathan Rich

Great. Well, good afternoon, everyone. Thanks so much for joining us for our first afternoon session. My name is Nathan Rich, I cover the generic pharma space for Goldman Sachs. Very pleased to have Viatris up here with us.

I'll do some quick introductions and then we can jump into the Q&A. So to my right, Scott Smith, new Chief Executive Officer; in the center, Rajiv Malik, President; and Sanjeev Narula, CFO. So thank you guys for joining us. Really appreciate you being here.

Scott Smith

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nathan Rich

Great. Well, Scott, new to the company. So you joined the Board in December, became CEO in April. Can you maybe just talk about what attracted you to Viatris and what your initial impressions of the company has been so far?

Scott Smith

So what attracted me - I got a call last summer, from [Rob Cory], who asked me where I was and what I was doing and could I come to meet me in Midtown Manhattan and to have a discussion because they were looking to refresh some positions on the Board and do some things. And I said, absolutely.

And so I went to Midtown and met with him. And that discussion, which I assumed was going to be 15, 20 minutes, half an hour introduction of the company ended up being 4.5 hours. And the amount of energy, enthusiasm and passionate they have for the company was just something incredible that I'd never seen from somebody on the Board before. So I remember leaving that meeting and going home, talking

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.