Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

11 Buyable Inflation-Busting June Dividend Stocks

Jun. 13, 2023 7:44 PM ETAB, ABR, AES, AMT, ARCC, ARE, BHP, BTI, COP, CVS, EXR, FITB, HAS, HPQ, NAVI, NXRT, PFE, PM, VICI
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • March-April 2022, UBS, Kiplinger, and Barron's analysts/reporters listed five sets of stocks sorted as “Inflation Busters.” Those five-articles revealed 48 equities, with 43 paying-dividends. This over one-year-old list continues to beat-back new-strains-of-inflation.
  • Article-titles were, ’24 Pricing Power Performers’ [UBS]; ‘7 REITS Raising-Dividends’ [KIP]…; '10 Stocks for Rising Interest-Rates’ [KIP]…; ‘5 Stocks to Stave-off Sizzling Inflation”[KIP]…; ‘6 Dividend Stocks Whip Inflation…[Barron’s].’.
  • In June 2023, those 48 top inflation busting stocks ranged 0.04% to 11.97% in annual-yield and ranged -2.62% to 49.3% in one-year price-target-upsides per brokers.
  • Top-ten Inflation-Busting Dividend stocks boasted net-gains from 25.41% to 57.15% per YCharts forward-looking data 6/12/23.
  • $5k invested in the June lowest-priced five of ten top-yield Inflation-Busters showed 12.67% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little (lower-priced) stocks led by over one and one-quarter lengths in this ‘inflation busting’ June pack.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Dog and Cactus - Humor Bizarre Excitement Balloon

ThomasVogel

Foreword

This article is based on five UBS, Kiplinger, and Barron's articles, aimed at finding "Inflation Busting," stocks since 2022. The author believes these stock suggestions are prescient into the year 2024 as banks and crypto exchanges succumb to rising interest rates. The title and links

KBIB22 (1A) GAINERS JUN 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (2) JUN23-24 Open source dog art DDC9 from dividenddogcatcher.com

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

KBIB22 (3A) 1-48 BYTARGETS JUN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (3B) 1-48BY YIELD JUN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (4) UP/DNSIDES JUN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (5)10LIST JUN 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (6) 10GAINS JUN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBDBB22 (7)10BYPRICE JUN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (8) 48 BY SOURCE JUN23-24

Sources: Kiplinger.com, Barrons.com, YCharts.com

KBIB22 (9) 11 Ideal Inflation Busters JUN 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (10) Top11 Ideal Inflation Buster 3Yr Price Gains JUN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (11) Recent vs Fair Price Changes MAY23-24

Source: YCharts.com

Get The 'Safer' Inflation Buster Story

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information and the follow-up to this article.

Catch A Dog On Facebook the evening every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, a Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on your favorite or least favorite stock tickers to make them eligible for my next FA follower report.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
29.29K Followers
Simple, straightforward 7-step analysis that finds lucrative income stocks.
Fredrik Arnold is my pen name. In 2012 I retired from doing quality service analysis in Boston and moved to North Carolina in 2013, thence to Central Oregon in 2018. My fascination with capital preservation, long-term investments, and trading systems keeps me blogging for Seeking Alpha. My articles focus on dividend yields, analyst median 1 yr targets, free cash flow yields, and one-year total returns as stock trading indicators. These are essential tools for catching the most valuable dividend dogs. My dividend dogcatcher premium site in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace shows annual real-time trading results since 2015.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same. Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog image: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.