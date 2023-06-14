Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Commonsense Approach To The Energy Transition

Jun. 14, 2023 8:00 AM ETBP, CVX, XOM, PBW, IXE
VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.72K Followers

Summary

  • Solving the global energy trilemma - the need for secure, affordable, and low-carbon energy - will require fossil fuels and clean energy for years to come.
  • Investment products rarely commingle fossil fuel and new energy companies, even though both are at the center of efforts to decarbonize our energy sources.
  • The VettaFi 2050 Energy Transition Index (VNRGT) is an index of energy companies that reflects the current energy mix and how it may evolve over time.

Old and new energy

SanderStock

Management teams at energy companies and other stakeholders regularly discuss the current energy trilemma. This refers to the need for secure, affordable, and low-carbon energy for the world’s population. Addressing this complex, long-term problem will require both alternative energy and hydrocarbons produced in

Review of World Energy 2022

bp Statistical Review of World Energy 2022

VNRGT has outperformed traditional and clean energy indexes over the last five years.

This article was written by

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.72K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.