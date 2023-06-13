Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 13, 2023 7:40 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)
SA Transcripts
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Call June 13, 2023 4:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Biljana Naumovic - Worldwide Vice President, Oncology

Mark Wildgust - Medical Affairs

Conference Call Participants

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

Chris Shibutani

Here we are. And welcome back from lunch, everybody. I hope everyone enjoyed that last panel discussion. Always informative to hear from the dark side. The opportunity now is to have the afternoon session kick off.

I'm very pleased to have Johnson & Johnson with us once again. And this is a very timely discussion, especially given all the changes that are happening with the company in terms of the rising prominence of the pharmaceutical division, and we're especially pleased to have two of the leadership here from the oncology division, which is I think really the division of the business that really moves the needle here. Biljana Naumovic, who is Worldwide Vice President, Oncology, with a particular focus on commercial operations. We've had discussions with you previously and you're probably familiar to a bunch of some of the investors as well. And then, Mark Wildgust. Mark is a oncology specialists as well, Medical Affairs, and we're glad that you could come in here and pitch it to make sure that we had full representation across our discussion.

So, both of you welcome, and thank you for joining us.

Biljana Naumovic

Thank you.

Chris Shibutani

We're coming on the heels of ASCO in particular, and I think we're going to talk all about really the multiple myeloma franchise and how enveloped that it's been. But I want to actually begin in particular, and I consider these firesides a discussion amongst the three of us, and while you are here with a face in the name of J&J, it's important for us to understand

