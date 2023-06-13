Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CME: The Main Beneficiary Of Market Volatility

Jun. 13, 2023 8:40 PM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)
Stanislas Capital profile picture
Stanislas Capital
1.21K Followers

Summary

  • CME operates a derivatives exchange with a monopoly position in the exchange trading of most derivatives products and offers a wide range of futures contracts and options.
  • The futures exchange business is attractive due to its scalable business model, high profitability, and limited competition, with CME benefiting from market uncertainty and volatility.
  • Despite its monopoly position, CME has faced pricing pressure and lags behind peers in terms of revenue and earnings growth, with valuation multiples not providing a significant margin of safety.

CME Group logo sign on the building in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Company overview

CME (NASDAQ:CME) operates derivatives exchanges that provide futures contracts and options on interest rates, equity indices, FX, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals. In addition, it also offers cash and repo fixed income trading via BrokerTec, and cash and OTC FX trading via EBS. Revenues

Revenue split

(Source: Company annual report)

ebit margin

(Source: Bloomberg)

Pricing per future contract

(Source: Company annual report)

Transactional revenue mix

(Source: 2021 annual reports)

Derivatives volume

(Source: Company annual reports and author calculations)

Pricing per future contract

(Source: Company annual reports)

Trading volume mix

(Source: Company annual reports)

Revenue evolution

(Source: Company annual reports)

EPS evolution

(Source: Company annual reports)

Dividend and cash position

(Source: Company website and annual reports)

Valuations

(Source: Bloomberg)

This article was written by

Stanislas Capital profile picture
Stanislas Capital
1.21K Followers
Long-term investor focusing on quality companies.Coverage of US and European companies. The idea is to develop very comprehensive research reports that will be usefull when reviewing the investment case some years later.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.