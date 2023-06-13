Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
LOUP: High-Conviction Growth Portfolio With Valuation Risks

Summary

  • LOUP is a concentrated mix of top-growth global frontier tech names with cutting-edge products. It has no exposure to the $1 trillion league.
  • LOUP has solid growth characteristics, with valuation expectedly stretched. Its quality is comparatively acceptable (while around 44% of the holdings are loss-making, only 13.4% are cash flow negative).
  • It did not beat QQQ during the September 2018 - May 2023 period.
  • Despite long-duration equities recovering amid the seemingly fading inflation, I still recommend paying due attention to valuation-related risks. And LOUP earns a Hold rating.

Futuristic central processor unit. Powerful Quantum CPU on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

Continuing my series of articles discussing exchange-traded funds targeting the innovation and similar tech-heavy investment themes, today I would like to take a closer look at the Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP), a relatively small concentrated

Chart
Data by YCharts

Table with financial data

Quant data as of June 11 (The author's work with data from the fund, Seeking Alpha, and LG's reports)

LG Energy Solution IR screenshot

lgensol.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

ETF holdings table

LOUP Annual report

Country allocation chart

Country allocation (innovatoretfs.com)

Financial data table

Quant data as of June 11 (The author's work with data from the fund and Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Vasily Zyryanov is an individual investor and writer.He uses various techniques to find both relatively underpriced equities with strong upside potential and relatively overappreciated companies that have inflated valuation for a reason.In his research, he pays much attention to the energy sector (oil & gas supermajors, mid-cap, and small-cap exploration & production companies, the oilfield services firms), while he also covers a plethora of other industries from mining and chemicals to luxury bellwethers.He firmly believes that apart from simple profit and sales analysis, a meticulous investor must assess Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital to gain deeper insights and avoid sophomoric conclusions.While he favors underappreciated and misunderstood equities, he also acknowledges that some growth stocks do deserve their premium valuation, and its an investor's primary goal to delve deeper and uncover if the market's current opinion is correct or not.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

