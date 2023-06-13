Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ACM Research Is Getting Ready To Break The Stalemate

Jun. 13, 2023 11:45 PM ETACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.72K Followers

Summary

  • The stock has been basically stuck for months, but there is reason to believe change is coming in the near future.
  • ACMR has set the bar high with FY2023 guidance, which has helped its stock, but this could backfire, especially with ACMR falling short of guidance.
  • ACMR made a number of decisions to comply with export rules, which could have serious repercussions for ACMR in the long run.
  • Long ACMR is worth considering as a short-term play, but for the long term, not so much with the way the cards are laid out.
First Class ISO Certified Cleanroom (With Annealing Furnace)

FroggyFrogg/iStock via Getty Images

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR), a supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, has essentially been on hold for quite some time. The stock got off to a very fast start in 2023, but the last few months have been spent giving back some of the

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.72K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.