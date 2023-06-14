Sean Anthony Eddy

With a relentless focus on transforming the biotechnology landscape through its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) driven platform, Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) presents a unique and compelling investment opportunity. Savvy investors seeking opportunities in the biotechnology sector should look no further than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. The company's AI-driven techniques, financial stability, and ambitious pursuits in drug development differentiate it as a powerful investment contender that's poised to reshape the biotech landscape.

Solid Financials

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has clearly established itself as a leader in the biotech sector, demonstrated by its robust financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Those familiar with the company's advanced drug development and disease modeling practices would not have been surprised by this success.

Furthermore, Recursion had an impressive $473.1 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023, setting themselves up for long-term growth opportunities. Additionally, the company's Q1 2023 revenue saw an incredible 128% increase year over year-from $5.3 to $12.1 million. This remarkable jump was largely driven by their strategic collaboration with Roche-Genentech, further validating Recursion's importance within the biotechnology sector. Through this collaboration, Recursion is poised to receive an upfront payment of $150 million. Additionally, the development and commercialization of nearly 40 collaboration-associated programs are projected to lead to a potential $300 million in development, net sales, and tiered-royalties for Recursion.

A key characteristic of any transformative enterprise is its commitment to research and development (R&D); Recursion flourishes in this area. For the first quarter of 2023, they reported R&D expenses totaling $46.7 million-a 44% increase from the previous year's $32.4 million-showcasing their dedication to driving innovative breakthroughs that will revolutionize the medical field.

General and administrative expenses also rose from $21.1 million in Q1 2022 to $22.9 million in Q1 2023-an expected outcome due to the company's expansion. The additional $1.2 million spent on salaries and wages reflects their ability to hire top talent and invest in human resources necessary for success.

AI and Machine Learning Products

The company currently has four clinical trials underway and multiple preclinical projects in progress, spanning diverse therapeutic fields such as neurology, oncology, immunology, and rare diseases.

REC-994, a small molecule developed by Recursion, targets oxidative stress and inflammation, and is presently undergoing Phase 2 trials for cerebral cavernous malformation (CCM) as well as Phase 1 trials for diabetic macular edema (DME). The company's other innovative small molecule, REC-4881, blocks the glutaminase enzyme and is in Phase 1/2 trials for fibrosis, with additional investigations in oncology being planned. Furthermore, their third product, REC-163964, is a small molecule focused on the Wnt signaling pathway, currently participating in Phase 1 trials for solid tumors exhibiting mutations in the AXIN1 or APC genes, with an upcoming Phase 2 trial on the horizon. Lastly, REC-2282, which alters RBM39 activity, is undergoing Phase 1 trials for ovarian cancer with elevated RBM39 expression and is believed to hold promise for treating various other cancers with abnormal RBM39 function.

Beyond these developments, Recursion is actively advancing multiple preclinical endeavors, including a project that addresses RBM39 in homologous recombination (HR) - proficient ovarian cancer cells to overcome resistance to standard treatments. The company has also discovered undisclosed protein targets involved in neurodegeneration, inflammation, fibrosis, immunology, and oncology, and their leading compounds exhibit effectiveness in animal models for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), autoimmune diseases, and cancer.

Recursion Acquires Two Drug Discovery Leaders

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has unveiled plans to acquire AI-powered drug discovery leaders Cyclica and Valence.

Hailing from Toronto, Cyclica possesses two groundbreaking digital chemistry tools that will enrich the RecursionOS platform. Their AI-powered MatchMaker can predict small molecule interactions on a proteome-wide level, while the Pareto Optimal Embedding Model (POEM) utilizes a similarity-based property prediction approach, resulting in higher accuracy. Incorporating these singular solutions into Recursion's extensive dataset will generate a vast, tailor-made biological and chemical data resource for the drug discovery field, positioning Recursion to significantly impact human health.

Montreal-based Valence, nestled within the major deep learning research institute Mila, also joins the Recursion fold. The Valence acquisition allows Recursion to establish a pioneering AI and machine learning research hub dedicated to drug discovery. Renowned for its innovation in molecular machine learning, Valence creates exceptional AI techniques for scientific discovery.

The acquisitions of Cyclica and Valence are valued at $40 million and $47.5 million, respectively. Expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2023, these acquisitions ensure that Recursion continues to push the boundaries of AI-driven digital chemistry and drug discovery, remaining at the cutting edge of technology and harnessing data to reveal unique biological insights.

Risks Behind the Mechanisms

When evaluating the potential success of Recursion Pharmaceuticals' drugs, it is important to consider potential challenges and risks associated with their mechanisms of action. While the company's approach utilizes AI and ML to decode biology and accelerate drug discovery, there are still certain concerns that may impact the effectiveness of these drugs.

REC-994 modulates oxidative stress and inflammation, undergoing Phase 2 trials for CCM and Phase 1 trials for DME. The modulation of oxidative stress requires a delicate balance for proper cellular function, as excessive disruption may lead to unintended consequences such as increased oxidative damage or interference with essential processes. Additionally, altering inflammation may have unforeseen effects on the immune system and overall homeostasis.

The inhibitor REC-4881 demonstrates promise for inhibiting cancer cell growth. However, careful evaluation of potential off-target effects is necessary, as glutamine is a vital nutrient for various cellular functions, and inhibiting its metabolism may impact non-cancerous cells. Maintaining a balance between inhibiting cancer cell growth and preserving normal cell function is critical for REC-4881's success.

REC-163964 targets the Wnt signaling pathway, which is involved in physiological processes such as tissue development and homeostasis. Modulating this pathway risks disrupting normal cellular functions, potentially leading to unintended consequences such as developmental abnormalities or tissue dysregulation. The balance between targeting specific mutations and preserving the pathway's overall integrity is crucial.

REC-2282 modulates the activity of the RNA-binding protein RBM39, and while targeting RBM39 appears promising, altering gene expression and splicing can have widespread effects on cellular processes. It is vital to ensure that REC-2282 specifically targets cancer cells with high RBM39 expression, minimizing potential off-target effects on healthy cells. Additionally, the complexity of RNA splicing may introduce challenges in precisely modulating RBM39 activity without disrupting other essential splicing events.

For the preclinical programs, potential dangers associated with targeting specific proteins involved in various diseases should be considered. For instance, targeting an undisclosed protein involved in neurodegeneration may have unintended effects on other neurological functions, leading to cognitive impairment or worsened symptoms. Similarly, targeting proteins involved in inflammation, fibrosis, immunology, and oncology may impact the delicate balance of immune responses and physiological processes, potentially causing adverse reactions or compromising the body's ability to defend against pathogens.

Recursion Comes Out on Top

When examining the landscape of competitors in the biotechnology sector, several companies come to light as potential challengers to Recursion Pharmaceuticals. However, Recursion's AI-driven approach and diverse pipeline set it apart as a pioneer in drug discovery.

One notable competitor is AstraZeneca (AZN), with its pipeline comprising treatments for conditions such as neurodegenerative diseases and fibrosis. However, Recursion's AI-driven platform and discovery of undisclosed protein targets in these areas provide a more targeted treatment approach, potentially leading to increased efficacy and reduced side effects. This creates an advantage over competitors like AstraZeneca that rely on conventional drug discovery methods.

Another competitor is Novartis (NVS), which has programs in oncology that include Wnt signaling pathway modulators and treatments for solid tumors. Though both companies target the Wnt pathway, Recursion's REC-163964 demonstrates distinctiveness in rectifying specific AXIN1 and APC gene mutations, emphasizing precision medicine. Additionally, since Recursion focuses on AI and ML, the discovery process for small molecules is more streamlined and accurate, generating greater potential for success compared to traditional oncological approaches.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), a leader in the field of immunology, is another potential rival. However, Recursion's preclinical programs, which leverage AI to optimize compounds that demonstrate effectiveness in autoimmune diseases, align with the company's overarching goal of reinventing drug discovery. This technological advantage positions Recursion as a strong contender in the immunology field, surpassing competitors reliant on traditional methods.

Biogen (BIIB), a frontrunner in neurodegenerative disease therapies, particularly for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, offers competition to Recursion. While Biogen has well-established therapies, Recursion's AI-generated compounds for Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease showcase the company's unique advantage through rapid and accurate identification of novel targets and compounds, enabling improved outcomes.

Despite solid competition from well-established biotechnology companies, Recursion's pipeline offers unique advantages based on its AI and ML-driven platform. Recursion's compounds are designed with precision and specificity for target pathways and diseases, lending superiority over competitors' more general approaches.

Conclusion

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stands out as a visionary biotech pioneer with immense potential for growth and success in the coming years. The company's unwavering dedication to leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning in drug discovery has positioned it as a game-changer in the pharmaceutical sector.

Recursion's financials showcase an encouraging trend of resilience and commitment toward long-term growth, despite the net loss reported in Q1 2023. In our opinion, this apparent setback should not diminish the significance of their strong cash position and notable revenue increase, which highlight the company's strategic drive to achieve ambitious goals.

Moreover, our analysis suggests that the firm's AI-driven platform and targeted approach to drug discovery place it in prime position for success. The acquisition of Cyclica and Valence, coupled with a dedication to precision medicine through clinical-stage development, differentiate Recursion from established competitors in the biotechnology sector.