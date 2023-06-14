Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Meta Platforms: Apple Vision Pro Made Metaverse Great Again

Jun. 14, 2023 12:25 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)1 Comment
BlackNote Investment profile picture
BlackNote Investment
310 Followers

Summary

  • The introduction of the Apple Vision Pro made clear that the direction we are going is the metaverse. With a player like Apple, the whole industry will receive greater exposure.
  • Meta is expected to own a significant market share of the mixed reality industry, generating $53 billion in revenues by 2032.
  • Meta's core business remains its social media platforms and ad revenues, with the metaverse helping the company to gain greater freedom in data collection.
Futuro dell"innovazione digitale, uomo nero con visore per realtà virtuale in metaverso AI o sfondo al neon 3d. Tecnologia VR del giocatore con realtà aumentata, occhiali scifi ux o Africa futuristica

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Meta Platforms’s (NASDAQ:META) bet on the metaverse has obtained greater credibility now that Apple, the largest technology company in the world, came out with its mixed-reality headset.

The introduction of the Apple Vision Pro made clear that the

This article was written by

BlackNote Investment profile picture
BlackNote Investment
310 Followers
I'm a financial analyst focused on stock analysis using the DCF model. My analysis focuses on US, European and Chinese companies for long-term investment opportunities. Check my youtube channel BlackNote Investments https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8rqJsIjenaprbw0446OxaQ

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.