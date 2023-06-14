Federal Reserve: What Will It Do And When

manassanant pamai

Here is the current story on the stock market.

The Consumer Price Index for May showed that inflation, year-over-year, rose by 4.0 percent.

The Federal Reserve will not raise its policy rate of interest at its meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on June 13 and June 14.

Consumer Price Index (Wall Street Journal)

The stock market rose.

By 10:00 am, the Standard & Poor's 500 Stock Index was up over 20 points.

This is the highest level the S&P 500 has reached in over a year.

The Federal Reserve is, once again, helping out stockholders!

But, according to former Fed chairman Ben Bernanke, higher stock prices raise consumer wealth and rising consumer wealth helps to spur on the economy.

So, we are headed in the right direction...lower inflation... stable interest rates... and an economy that will suffer only a minor slowdown in growth.

At least this seems to be the narrative that investors are living off of these days.

But, note...everything seems to hang onto what the Federal Reserve does.

A Federal Reserve "Pivot"?

For much of this year, the investment community has seemed to be anticipating a "pivot" in the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve.

Investors just didn't seem to believe that the Fed would hang on to its tight money program and continued to look, throughout the year, for indications that the Fed was, in fact, breaking away from its tight policy.

It seems as if we may be at another such "turning point."

And, so we wait for the Fed to make a move...or, in this case for the Fed to not move anything.

Federal Reserve officials have tried to be careful to not give out such explicit signals that investors would run away with them.

Federal Reserve officials continuously indicate that they want to err, if anywhere, on the side of monetary ease. But, they don't want to jump too quickly to the side of monetary ease if markets are staying stable and there is little underlying market nervousness.

There was some concern in the Fed in March with the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and others, but the Fed responded well to the turmoil and markets moved through April and May without any real problems.

But, the concern is still there on the part of the Fed, and market participants seem to know and accept this.

The question, therefore, remains...when will Federal Reserve officials move? See, it's not a question of "Will Fed officials move?" The question in investors' minds is "When, will Federal Reserve officials move?"

And, over and over again, we have seen investors get back into the market "when" they think the Fed is moving. Up to now, they have been wrong.

But, these investors just do not want to miss the turning point.

The Future?

"When is the Federal Reserve going to pivot?"

This question is apparently going to hang over the stock market until the Federal Reserve actually does "pivot."

So, this is where the Federal Reserve has taken us over the past decade or so.

Federal Reserve officials, especially the chairman, have come to dominate the economic scene.

The first question out of any investor's mind these days seems to be, "What is the Federal Reserve going to do and when is it going to do it?"

My belief is that the Federal Reserve should not be dominating discussions on what is going on in the economy. But, that is another story at this point in the story.

Right now, investors have to focus on the Fed and what Federal Reserve officials are saying. That is the nature of the game these days.

So, what do Federal Reserve officials want these days?

First of all, Mr. Powell and the Fed want a stable and well-functioning bank system and financial system. This is the first...and most important...goal and impacts everything else.

Second, Mr. Powell and the Fed want to get the inflation rate down to around 2.0-2.5 percent per year.

Third, Mr. Powell and the Fed want to see the economy grow at a pace somewhere around 2.0-2.5 percent per year.

Fourth, Mr. Powell and the Fed would like to see the effective Federal Funds rate settle, over time, around 4.0 percent to 4.5 percent.

Fifth, Mr. Powell and the Fed would like to see the value of the Euro be in the $1.05 to $1.10 range.

Everything else seems to be just noise.