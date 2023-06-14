Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Definitive Healthcare: Leading The Healthcare Commercial Intelligence Market

Jun. 14, 2023 12:58 AM ETDefinitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
135 Followers

Summary

  • Definitive Healthcare Corp. is a leader in the healthcare commercial intelligence market, providing comprehensive data and insights for the industry with a potential market opportunity of $10 billion.
  • The company uses Microsoft Azure infrastructure and DataBricks technology to manage its 20 terabytes of raw data, including 300 million patient profiles and 2 million healthcare providers/facilities.
  • The stock is currently trading at an attractive valuation, trading at an EV/sales multiple of 6.5x.
Focused, serious medical scientists analyzing research scans on a computer, working late in the laboratory. Lab workers examine and talk about results from a checkup while working overtime

Sean Anthony Eddy

Thesis

In today's digital landscape, successful sales programs require robust data access. Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) has tapped into this opportunity by providing specialized and comprehensive data specifically tailored for the healthcare industry. The company is a leader in the

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
135 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.