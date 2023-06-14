Galeanu Mihai

Diversified global asset manager, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR), has grown total shareholder return (TSR) by more than 216% compared to just 61% for the S&P 500 (SPX) and 30% for its peer group. With a track record of strategies beating their benchmarks, and the switching costs faced by investors, there is a good basis to believe that the asset manager can continue to grow AUM. The firm is trading at attractive P/E multiples and its free cash flows (FCF) are available at a yield of 10%, compared to 2.3% for the market. Overall, Victory Capital looks set to be a strong performer in the years ahead.

A Victory Lap on the Stock Market

In the last five years, Victory Capital’s share price has appreciated by over 189%, compared to nearly 61% for the S&P 500, while the firm’s peer group mean share price rose by over 11%. Victory Capital’s TSR rose by over 216%, while its peer group TSR rose by just over 30%. The firm’s peer group consists of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG), Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc. (APAM), BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. (BSIG), and Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS).

Source: Morningstar

The question for investors is whether the firm remains a good bet over the next few years, or whether it’s time to look elsewhere. Our thesis is that secular trends point to the firm’s continued stock market excellence in the long-term.

Secular Growth of AUM

The bulk of Victory Capital’s revenue is derived through assets under management (AUM). Institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors are attracted to the firm’s traditional and alternative investment strategies, and, the larger AUM, the higher the fees that the firm will earn. This of course assumes that these strategies are, on average, able to beat their benchmarks. This is the simple logic that drives the business. Grow AUM and perform on the strategies.

Between 2018 and 2022, Victory Capital grew AUM from $52.8 billion to $153 billion, compounding at 23.7% a year. In 1Q23, AUM stood at $158.6 billion.

Source: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Filings and Author Calculations

There are reasons to believe that AUM will continue to increase. Primarily, the march of capitalism is, fundamentally, about growing the amount of capital within the economic system, with the price of that capital declining over time. This has certainly been the case for the last eight centuries of global history. That capital has to be invested, whether it’s in the traditional or alternative investments. When you look at the stock market, for example, the effect has been a secular growth in the S&P 500.

Although stock markets are subject to boom-and-bust cycles, as Jeremey Siegel’s work has shown, over the long run, stock markets tend to rise in value. Of course, this is assuming that a fund’s strategy does not blow the fund up. This is clear from looking at a chart of the S&P 500.

Source: Robert Schiller

In the post-Great Recession period, this trend has been given additional support, with governments increasingly loath to suffer steep and protracted stock market declines. Even now, as commentators talk about the end of easy money, that thesis has not really been tested. Because investors have this assurance that key markets will be bailed out, investors are more willing to trade, increasing liquidity and asset values, drawing in even more investors, investors who can tap into still-historically low interest rates. Given that demand for assets is rising, but the supply of those assets is relatively inelastic, prices have another reason to trend upwards in the long run. So, while asset prices may take a hit on any given year, in the long run, asset managers have reason to believe that they can grow AUM. In fact, even with zero-growth, AUM can still rise if asset prices, on aggregate, rise. Positive inflows are merely the icing on the cake.

Switching Costs

Unless an asset manager blows up, they do not typically face outflows that are of an existential magnitude. This is because clients suffer enormous switching costs from moving from one asset manager to another. Due diligence has to be conducted, there are risks in changing horses mid-course, the new asset manager may prove worse than the current, and the current asset manager may improve returns after a client has left. Inertia tends to define how clients treat asset managers. All an asset manager needs to do is to get respectable results, and they can keep their clients. They need not fear a massive exodus of clients simply because another asset manager is doing very well, because the same switching costs apply. Their job is more negative: stay in the game.

Victory Capital’s History of Profitable Strategies

Victory Capital employs 128 investment strategies, allocating capital to fixed income, Solutions, U.S. mid cap equity, U.S. small cap equity, U.S. large cap equity, global/non-U.S. equity, alternative investments, and money market/short-term assets.

Source: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. 2022 Annual Report

The firm’s strategies have been very successful. In 2022, the Victory Funds complex was ranked second among Barron’s Best Fund Families for the one-year period, first in the Mixed Asset category, and second in the U.S. equity category, while its USAA Mutual Funds were ranked 26th for the one-year period. As of 1Q23, 44 of its total mutual funds and ETFs had 4 or 5 star overall ratings from Morningstar, and 66% of its total mutual funds and ETFs AUM had 4 or 5 star overall ratings. The majority of the firm’s AUM outperformed its benchmark over a one-year to 10-year period, and a majority of its strategies outperformed their benchmarks over a one-year to 10-year period.

Source: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. 1Q23 Earnings Presentation

Victory Capital is, simply, doing enough to ensure that AUM has a floor, and that clients have to think twice before leaving the firm. In effect, an investor has to wonder, “Is it worth it to leave Victory Capital?”, and for the long-term investor, the answer is, “No”.

Valuation

Victory Capital has a price/earnings multiple of 9.12, compared to 25.12 for the S&P 500, and 7.54 for its peer group. The company’s gross profitability, at 0.17, is not attractive, falling short of the 0.33 threshold established by evidence, and which is the peer group average. Finally, the firm has a FCF yield (FCF/enterprise value) of 10%, compared to a mean FCF yield of 2.3% for the 2000 largest firms in the U.S., as calculated by New Constructs. So, the firm appears to be trading at attractive multiples relative to the market.

Company Ticker Market Cap (in billions) 5-Year Share Price Growth 5-Year TSR Gross Profitability ROIC P/E Ratio FCF Yield Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR $ 2.17 189.11% 216.28% 0.17 30.70% 9.12 14.77% Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. AMG $ 5.27 -8.36% -6.17% 0.25 26.40% 5.73 21.54% Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc. APAM $ 2.52 14.02% 85.00% 0.71 18.20% 13.34 8.86% BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. BSIG $ 0.93 44.17% 56.37% 0.73 19.50% 10.75 8.66% Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. VRTS $ 1.55 69.43% 90.36% 0.22 6.20% 12.90 10.70% Peer Group Average (excl. Victory Capital) $ 12.44 11.24% 30.07% 0.33 28.79% 7.54 12.90% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Filings and Author Calculations

Conclusion

Victory Capital has a fairly simple business model, and fairly simple goals: it has to grow AUM and ensure that the majority of its mutual funds and ETFs beat their benchmarks. In this way, the asset manager will prevent appreciable outflows, grow revenues and profitability. The record shows that the company has indeed been able to earn strong returns from its strategies. Furthermore, secular, industry-wide factors support a belief that a secular growth in AUM is very much supportable. Given these factors, Victory Capital should fulfill its simple goals. In addition, the firm is trading at very attractive multiples and its FCF are available at a significant discount to those of the market. In short, Victory Capital stock looks like a good bet for the long-term.