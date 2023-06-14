andresr

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) is exactly the kind of company I want. It's big, boring, and grows every year. I like boring. I really like it - especially when it makes me money. And as a dividend focused investor it's perfect, because you know that dividend is coming and it'll keep rising.

IPG hits all of these points perfectly. It's strongly integrated into its market, and really the only danger to it is itself if it decides to run a disastrous ad campaign a la Budweiser. In the absence of nuking itself in that fashion, this is a company that is just a juggernaut and fairly unstoppable. By the end of this article, you'll see that it's a fantastic choice for the dividend investor.

Company Overview

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting - just to name a few. In other words, this company does everything under the marketing umbrella.

The company is a value-based, future-facing, and client-centric holding company and supports and invests in its brands. The company has a focus on "inspired inclusivity" that it says helps to attract, retain, and develop the world's best people who represent a wide range of identities, experiences, world views, cultures, and ideas. Interpublic Group of Companies believes in human-centered marketing - using data to identify real people and build engaging marketing experiences across all touchpoints.

IPG is a global marketing company with some of the who's who of major brands around the globe as their clients. They have done some incredibly unique and large-scale marketing campaigns with some of the world's largest and most well-known brands - including American Express, Mastercard, GEICO, and many, many, more.

In fact, in one Mastercard ad campaign, they partnered with FP7 McCann Dubai to celebrate the game of soccer (football) that literally broke a world record. The company put together a campaign called "Out of This World Match" where 7 football fans from around the globe played soccer on a custom-made pitch inside of an airplane on a zero-gravity parabolic flight. A Guinness record representative was on hand to confirm the world record for the highest football match ever played.

Interpublic employs approximately 58,000 employees in every major market around the world. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Revenue

Data by YCharts

IPG has a fantastic growth trajectory. They've slumped a little between the dotcom bust and the financial crises, but overall they've maintained the 45 degree "upward and to the right" revenue curve that I like to see when I analyze a stock.

Let's apply a little math with a cubic polynomic regression curve:

IPG Revenue Regression Analysis (Author)

It's very close to their forward revenue estimates from analysts. This is a company with just a fantastic rate of growth, and furthermore the ability to keep it coming year after year.

Debt

Data by YCharts

Virtually all of their debt is in senior notes with interest rates between 2.5% and 5.4%. Very little is due in 2024, with most having maturities in the 2030s and 2040s. Boasting an interest coverage ratio of 6.9x, they can easily make the payments and even have runway for additional debt if necessary.

Returning Value To Shareholders

Data by YCharts

For the last ten years they've raised their dividend like clockwork. Sometimes the value changes slightly, but it's always risen. Prior to that, they were doing the same, but slumped in their flat period between the dotcom bust and the financial crises.

They've clearly stated their commitment to returning value to shareholders via dividends, as well as share buybacks.

Data by YCharts

In their latest earnings call:

During the quarter, we repurchased 2.2 million shares using $78 million. In February, our Board authorized another $350 million share repurchase program and increased our common share dividend by 7%. Another key area for value creation remains our strong balance sheet and liquidity. And our ongoing commitment to capital returns has been clearly underscored by both our recent dividend increase as well as share repurchases.

They're going to continue bringing down this share float and paying out that dividend to shareholders. Their current payout ratio of 51% is extremely sustainable.

Valuation

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

IPG's valuation is not the lowest it's been, not by a long shot. But it's only slightly higher than it was in 2016, and it's making significantly more revenue now. Compared to industry rivals, its valuation is nearly identical with OMC. Overall, it seems like it's fairly valued.

Earnings Call Analysis

The company's earnings call reported growth in quite a few sectors, with six of eight client sectors showing growth. Despite a net revenue of $2.18 billion, the company reported a decrease of $4 million in organic revenue, partly due to the negative impact of exchange rates and added basis points from net acquisitions.

The company mentioned that the U.S. market experienced a decrease in organic growth, while the international market had organic growth of 1.2%. The company also provided a breakdown of their segment revenue, highlighting a decrease in the Media and Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions segments, but organic growth in the Specialized Communication & Experiential Solutions segment.

Final Analysis

Like any advertising company around the world, Interpublic is going to be very susceptible to negative effects in the event of a recession, and the company actually has multiple potential factors that could negatively affect the company's revenue.

Some of the risk factors for the company include the highly competitive market they operate in, potentially losing or failing to attract and retain key employees, industry regulation or legal blowback, cybersecurity risks, and international business risks.

One thing that investors will want to note is that the company appears to be very solidly committed to their ESG scores. While inclusion and equality are obviously important and are qualities that should be standard values in human society, we've seen recent moves in advertising that were detrimental if not catastrophic for marketing companies.

A prime example is the marketing campaign put out by Bud Light that backfired worse than any other marketing campaign in the last two decades. We are seeing directly, based on the sustained consumer boycott and associated revenues cratering for Bud Light, that Americans have the power to very directly punish companies that run ad campaigns in opposition to their customer base.

As an advertising company that seems to be very strongly associating itself with the same type of marketing, investors should be watching out for potential backlash the company may see if IPG runs especially potentially controversial ones. I wouldn't hesitate to hit the eject button if it did so.

In today's age, it could take but one ill-advised marketing campaign to ruin a company, especially in such a competitive industry as advertising. Losing an enterprise client with a disastrous campaign like the Bud Light agency did would be catastrophic to any major advertising firm, as the advertiser's reputation would also be destroyed. We have to assume however that IPG won't make the same mistake, given that they've now seen exactly how disastrous it can be.

Conclusion

Overall, Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is a massive advertising company that has an impressive list of the most popular brands around the globe. Significant liabilities do exist in the event of a global economic downturn, as is the case with any marketing agency. However, based on the revenue regression curve and analyst estimates, the company should see steadily increasing revenues in coming years - something investors should certainly take note of now. Although I do believe this one is a buy, be aware the current pricing is near all-time highs. Because of that, I do recommend a multi-stage entry to try to get it at a lower price. Low to mid $30s is where I'll start backing up the truck.

This company is an example of exactly the type I want to have in my portfolio: It's huge, it grows every year, it's boring, and it pays a dividend that increases every year like clockwork. In this case, boring is good. I have to give this one a buy for the dividend minded investor.

About this article:

When I research stocks, I start with a "bird's eye view" of the target company. Many of the things I went through in this article are what I'll look at first.

When this bird's eye view is complete, I'll decide if I want to avoid the company for the time being or if it's a potential candidate for investment. This article that you are reading is the result of my bird's eye view examination.

It is designed to be an overall, high-level view of the company that you can read to determine if this company is something that you might consider as a candidate for investment. It is not possible to report everything about a company in the space of a single article, nor is it possible for me as an author to learn every detail about a company in the amount of time allotted to write an article.

You should not take my final conclusion on the company as your sole recommendation for investment, and you should conduct further in-depth research on your own to come to your final conclusions.

As a result of this, my "buy" recommendations come with an asterisk. And that asterisk is that this is only a high-level examination, and in-depth research that can take many hours, or days, of your time is still required. This is why my articles are short and to the point, with no fluff or filler. Just the facts that you need to know to move forward.