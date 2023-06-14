Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CII: Married To The S&P 500 This Year. Will It Last For This CEF?

Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • The Enhanced Capital and Income Fund is an equity closed-end fund (CEF) that uses a buy-write strategy.
  • CII writes single-name options instead of index options, which has helped it outperform its peers in 2023, with the introduction of 0DTE options having served as a Index VIX compressor.
  • CII is closely correlated to the S&P 500, and any risk-off event will see this fund drop almost as much as the index.
  • This CEF does not fall in the systematic options overlay strategy, with calls covering only half its portfolio, and a dynamic managed overlay.

Forex diagrams and stock market rising lines with numbers

ismagilov

Thesis

The Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) is an equity closed end fund. The CEF comes from the BlackRock family and focuses on the buy-write space. Similarly to another fund we covered, namely Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

port

Portfolio (Fund Fact Sheet)

facts

Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

