Genesco: Is It Too Soon To Buy This Cyclical?

Jun. 14, 2023 1:41 AM ETGenesco Inc. (GCO)
Andrew Dessy
Summary

  • GCO is a beaten-down shoe retailer, which has been facing decreased consumer demand and inventory buildup severely reducing recent cash generation.
  • Despite these negative trends, the company is shareholder-friendly and appears able to survive an economic downturn, given its available liquidity.
  • The company appears to be trading at a steep discount to our $530 million conservative estimate of fair value, indicating current prices offer a high margin of safety.
  • The second quarter is expected to continue to have poor performance, so a better buying opportunity could present itself in the near term.
Executive Thesis

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) is a shoe retailer and wholesaler incorporated in 1934, which operates retail locations through Journeys Group, Schuh Group, and Johnston and Murphy. It also licenses several footwear brands and distributes them to other retailers. More recently, GCO has been hit

Andrew Dessy
Value investor with a long-term focus, looking to find mispriced securities to preserve wealth and beat inflation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

