Stellantis N.V.: Dodge, Made In Italy

Jun. 14, 2023 1:56 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)
Anton Wahlman
Summary

  • Dodge is part of the Stellantis group of automotive brands. The brand has only the tiniest number of nameplates left in its portfolio.
  • Facing a dwindling Dodge portfolio breath, Stellantis is now adding a new nameplate to the Dodge brand: Hornet. It’s a compact SUV with a Dodge-like performance focus.
  • This vehicle is basically the Alfa Romeo Tonale. Same development, the same factory in Italy.
  • Unlike the Alfa Romeo version, the Dodge Hornet is sold also as a gasoline-only starting at $31,590 as well. This is where the value is.
  • This development exemplifies how Stellantis is able to add brand value by using common R&D and already-existing factory construction expenses.

Dodge Hornet display at a dealership. Dodge offers the Hornet in R/T, GT, and Plus models.

Dodge Hornet is clearly not a Dodge Challenger in any design sense.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Mercedes, made in Alabama. BMW, made in South Carolina. MG, now a Chinese brand, wildly popular in Europe. Volvo, also a Chinese brand. Polestar, a very Swedish word, similar story to semi-sister company Volvo.

This article was written by

Anton Wahlman
I am a former sell-side analyst -- UBS 1996-2002, Needham 2002-2006 and ThinkEquity 2006-2008. These days I review automobiles and other technology products, as well as analyze the automotive and technology industries, and coming up with long/short ideas. I also continue to write (less frequently) on macroeconomics and politics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author had no positions in any company mentioned in the article. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. Stellantis hosted product introductions.

