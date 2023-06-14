Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MV Oil Trust: Avoid This Dividend Trap

Jun. 14, 2023 2:14 AM ETMV Oil Trust (MVO)
Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
1.54K Followers

Summary

  • MV Oil Trust offers a high dividend yield of 17.5% on a TTM basis but is likely a dividend trap due to its net profits interest agreement expiring in 2026.
  • Investors may receive between $5.00 and $6.00 cumulative dividends per share before the trust's termination, but the residual value of the properties is unlikely to be significant.
  • MVO stock should be avoided, and existing shareholders may want to consider exiting their positions.

Money

Nodar Chernishev

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) appears to offer one of the highest dividend yields in the energy sector - 17.5% on a TTM basis. Although the dividend was cut in the last quarter, on the back of falling oil prices, the annualized dividend yield

Chart
Data by YCharts

dividend

MVO's dividend history (Seeking Alpha)

reserves

MVO's reserves (MVO)

npv

MVO's reserves NPV (MVO)

This article was written by

Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
1.54K Followers
Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.   * Associated with Insight Analytics

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

