Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MOAT: Fortify Your Portfolio With Quality Companies

Craig Blanchfield, CFA profile picture
Craig Blanchfield, CFA
924 Followers

Summary

  • The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF offers investors exposure to high quality businesses with sustainable competitive advantages and a track record of success.
  • MOAT has outperformed the S&P 500 on a total return basis since its inception in 2012.
  • The fund and its underlying holdings are well-positioned to thrive during various stages of the businesses cycle and economic environments.
One ball in ring, many excluded

PM Images

The best companies are those that can generate consistent revenue and profit growth over the long run. These companies accomplish that feat by structuring their businesses to protect them from competitors while allowing the company to extract higher revenue and profit

This article was written by

Craig Blanchfield, CFA profile picture
Craig Blanchfield, CFA
924 Followers
As a professional portfolio manager and investment analyst, I advise clients on all aspects of investment strategy, asset allocation, and investment selection. With experience at both wire houses and RIAs, I have worked extensively with high net worth individuals, successful families, and non-profit institutions. My focus has always been to educate clients on the benefit of maintaining a long-term view that is goal-oriented, and insulated from the day-to-day noise. I believe that investors who base portfolio construction on a durable strategy, while avoiding tactical moves, are best served and will realize a more favorable investment experience. In addition to my professional experience, I have also earned an MS in finance, BA in economics, and hold the CFA designation. The opinions expressed here are my own and not that of my employer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MOAT MSFT AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.