juliannafunk

The data suggest that tech stocks and the market overall are not in bubble territory. We first discuss whether large price run-ups in stocks are necessarily followed by large declines. (They are not.) We then look at the fundamentals and valuations of the tech sector (and the market overall) as of mid-2023 to see whether a rational evaluation of the evidence suggests US stocks are in a bubble. (It does not.)

Setting the stage

After a rough 2022, technology stocks have had a heck of run in 2023 leading to the inevitable speculation about whether we’re headed for a new stock market bubble in tech. Some have gone from speculating to asserting that the bubble is already here. Google search volumes for “market crash” are trending near their levels in October 2008 in the immediate aftermath of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy in September of that year. Justified or not, there is certainly a lot of concern about the possibility of a stock market bubble from investors and the news media.

Google

Let’s define a “bubble” as a large but unjustified increase in the price of an asset, like a stock (or a tulip). To detect bubbles before they burst, we therefore need to identify cases of large price increases or booms (easy) and then determine that they are unjustified (hard).

Performance of QQQ, a tech-heavy ETF, since 2018 (Bloomberg)

The above chart shows the performance of the QQQ exchange traded fund, a very liquid ETF which tracks the performance of the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index. Past work on bubbles (more on this below) identifies booms as cases of price run-ups that are above 100% over the span of a few years. Based on this criterion, the tech stocks rally of 2023 does not qualify because the price increase has only been 36%. If we look back to the depths of the COVID-19 stock market lows of 2020, and begin counting at that point, then QQQ is up 108% over three years, which does satisfy the 100% run-up rule.

So the bubble argument requires us to start at a clearly depressed market valuation, but let’s give the bubble forecasters the benefit of the doubt, and start our analysis in March of 2020, the low-point of the stock market during COVID-19. We next need to address two questions:

What is the historical association between large price increases and future stock returns? Is the current price run-up in tech stocks unjustified? For example, can anticipated earnings growth justify the price increase? Or are stock valuations at such extreme levels so as to justify bearish forecasts?

To address the former, we rely on some excellent academic work that has tackled this question. For the latter, we rely on work done by QuantStreet Capital which models how anticipated stock returns depend on past price trends and industry and macro fundamentals.

Price run-ups and future returns

Will Goetzmann, of Yale University, wrote a paper a few years back where he analyzes the impact of stock price booms at the level of individual countries’ stock markets. His data cover the returns of 21 global stock markets starting in 1900 and going through 2014. One definition of a stock price boom in his paper is if a country’s stock market went up by 100% or more over a three year period. Given the price action in QQQ since 2020, this is an apropos definition. The next table, taken from his paper, summarizes the behavior of country-level stock returns in the year following a boom (i.e., a three-year period in which the stock market doubled).

The second part of Table 2 in Goetzmann (2016) (Article by Will Goetzmann in 2016)

The first part of the table shows that there were 3,271 three-year periods of observed country-level stock returns. 70 out of these 3,271 events were followed by a year in which that country’s stock market doubled. And 74 of these events were followed by a one year period in which the country’s stock market was cut in half. This means that, regardless of the stock market performance of a country over the prior three years, there is roughly a 2% chance that any given country’s stock market will either double or be cut in half over the course of any given year.

Of interest to us, 460 of the 3,271 three-year return observations were cases where there was a doubling in a country’s stock market value. This happened 14.06% of the time (460/3,271). Of these cases of doubling, the stock market went on to double again in the next year 17 times, and went on to fall in value by 50% or more 21 times (these 21 are the after-the-fact bubbles). Of the 460 cases of stock price booms, 3.70% were followed by another doubling in the next year, while 4.57% were followed by a price drop of 50% or more, i.e., a bubble bursting. In the remaining 422 cases, the stock market neither went up by more than 100% nor fell by more than 50%.

The takeaway is that past booms are not necessarily followed by busts. In fact, only 4.57% of past booms go bust. The majority do not. As Goetzmann writes: “In simple terms, bubbles are booms that went bad. Not all booms are bad.”

While the Goetzmann analysis looks at country-level returns, our interest is more at the industry (i.e., tech stocks) level. We look at the industry-level evidence next.

The evidence at the industry level

A detailed empirical analysis of stock price bubbles at the industry level can be found in a paper by Robin Greenwood and Andrei Shleifer of Harvard University, and Yang You from the University of Hong Kong. They define a price boom as an industry stock price increase of 100% or more over two years (and at least a 50% return over the prior five years). Using the returns of 48 US industries from 1926 to 2014 they identify 40 such boom episodes.

The average returns of an industry in the 48 months after it experiences a boom (the line marked “Average” in the figure below) is roughly in line with the overall stock market’s return over the same time period. So the presence of a boom in a given industry does not, in and of itself, forecast lower future returns for the industry.

Figure 1 (Greenwood, Shleifer, and You 2019)

What is more striking is when they divide booms into those that were followed by a crash (a drawdown of 40% or more within two years of the boom) and those that were not. Of the 40 booms, 21 were followed by a crash, while 19 were not. The industries that experienced price booms that were not followed by a crash (19/40 times) show remarkable four-year ahead performance. On the other hand, industries that crashed following the boom, i.e., the after-the-fact bubbles, greatly underperformed the overall market over the subsequent four years.

The story, largely consistent with the country-level analysis in Goetzmann (2016), appears to be more about a high degree of volatility following booms, rather than of a low average return. Greenwood et al. summarize their findings as follows:

(1) [A] sharp price increase of an industry portfolio does not, on average, predict unusually low returns going forward; (2) such sharp price increases predict a substantially heightened probability of a crash but not of a further price boom; (3) attributes of the price run-up, including volatility, turnover, issuance, and the price path of the run-up, help forecast an eventual crash; and (4) these attributes also help forecast future returns.

One could, in fact, take small issue with claim (2) because while sharp increases do seem to increase the chances of having very low returns, they also increase the chance of seeing very good future performance, though not rising to the level of a boom (i.e., a doubling in stock prices).

The argument that tech stocks should do poorly going forward because they have gone up a lot over the last few years is not consistent with academic research in this area. Large stock price increases are not necessarily subsequently reversed. In fact, stocks that have gone up a lot may go up or down a lot in the future. Not all booms turn into busts, and many (perhaps most) do not.

Fundamentals

In addition to looking at price behavior, it is therefore important to also look at valuations and fundamentals. In thinking about the relative return prospects of stocks, an important consideration is the ability of said stocks to generate future income. Looking at the historical earnings per share (EPS) of the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 versus that of the broad S&P 500 index shows that over the last 20 or so years tech earnings growth has far outpaced that of stocks overall.

Last-twelve month EPS (QuantStreet, Bloomberg)

On the other hand, over the last few months the year-over-year growth in EPS has been lower for Nasdaq 100 than for the S&P 500.

Last-twelve month EPS growth (QuantStreet, Bloomberg)

To look at valuations, we examine the price-to-book ratio (P/B), which equals the market value of one share of an index divided by its book value. The P/B ratios of both the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 have been trending up in recent years (perhaps reflective of a general upward trend in valuations that has taken place over the last 150 years). Even so, relative to the S&P 500 index, the P/B ratio of the Nasdaq 100 is now elevated relative to historical norms.

Price-to-book ratios (QuantStreet, Bloomberg)

Finally, we note that the current interest rate environment is a tough one for stocks. 10-year Treasury rates — now near 4% — are well above the dividend yield of the S&P 500 index (around 1.5%) which makes stocks relatively unattractive compared to Treasuries, at least when not accounting for the possibility of price appreciation.

10-year Treasury yields (Bloomberg)

Combining all this information suggests that tech stocks, relative to the overall stock market, have faster growing earnings (though not over the last year), but higher valuations. In addition, the high interest rate environment may make all stocks look less attractive relative to Treasuries.

However, such logic is inherently imprecise. A more precise formulation of the problem is: Given the state of multiple fundamental, economic, and price-based metrics and their historical relationship to future returns, what is the currently appropriate return forecast for tech (and other) stocks?

Year-ahead return forecasts

At QuantStreet Capital, our approach to this question is to apply analytical tools to make the above intuition precise. Using data on 13 different stock market sector indexes, we estimate a model that relates index characteristics to one-year ahead returns using data since January of 2010. Estimating the model reveals several interesting patterns in how index characteristics are related to future returns:

Past returns, measured over 6 or 12 months, have little bearing on future returns.

Positive 3-month returns are not related to future returns, but negative 3-month returns tend to get almost completely (70%) reversed over the subsequent year.

Higher price-to-book ratios are, indeed, associated with lower future returns, which each 1x increase in the P/B ratio being associated with 4.2% lower next-year returns.

Past volatility, i.e., the degree to which stock prices fluctuate day in and day out, is strongly positively related to future returns, likely because stock prices get discounted during high volatility periods in markets.

Surprisingly, past earnings growth is negatively related to future returns, perhaps because indexes with fast growth over the prior year tend to get overpriced and those with slower growth tend to get underpriced.

Higher interest rates are associated with lower future returns with each percent increase in 10-year Treasury yields associated with a 2% lower year-ahead stock return.

The above points emphasize why using a model-based approach yields important insights into asset allocation (and other investing) decisions. Models can put numbers on intuition, which allows us to weigh disparate influences and come up with a logically consistent answer.

Applying this model to the Nasdaq 100 yields the following return forecast:

Year-ahead return forecast decomposition for Nasdaq 100 (QuantStreet)

The line marked “Base” shows the Nasdaq 100 return forecast if all forecasting variables are exactly equal to their average values during the time period used to estimate the model. Each subsequent bar shows how this forecast should be adjusted due to the current state of the forecasting variables.

As expected, the first bar (p_b) decreases the Base forecast by 9.3% due to the relatively high P/B ratio of the Nasdaq 100.

The second bar increases the forecast by 6.1% due to high Nasdaq 100 return volatility and its historically positive association with future returns.

The EPS growth bar shows that the lower EPS growth over the last year actually forecasts 6.5% higher returns for the Nasdaq 100, because of the tendency of sector indexes with slow past growth to trade at a price discount.

The next bar shows that the currently high level of 10-year Treasury yields suggests that future returns should be 3.1% lower.

Finally, the bar labeled “other” combines the influences of several other forecasting measures, none of which has a large impact on the year-ahead return forecast.

Putting everything together yields the Total forecast of 18.4%, not too shabby for an asset class widely reported to be in bubble territory.

Investor takeaways

The point of this piece on the alleged tech stock bubble is to point out that loose intuition is not a useful investing practice. We showed that past high returns are not necessarily indicative of a price bubble. Furthermore, a rational evaluation of forecasting metrics historically associated with future sector-level stock returns paints a sanguine picture for tech stocks, and for the market overall (see figure below).

Of course, this does not mean that tech stocks or the overall market can't fall dramatically over the next year. Financial forecasts are notoriously imprecise and many future, unanticipated outcomes might occur. Keeping this in mind, investors should carefully consider their own risk tolerance and liquidity needs before making any investing decisions. Those who need assistance should contact a qualified financial advisor.