Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

There Is No Evidence Of A Tech Bubble

Jun. 14, 2023 8:00 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDX, SPX, NDX:IND3 Comments
Harry Mamaysky profile picture
Harry Mamaysky
223 Followers

Summary

  • We argue that tech stocks are not in a bubble for two reasons.
  • First, not all stock price booms result in busts.
  • Second, fundamentals and valuations do not suggest a tech bust is imminent.
  • A rational evaluation of the evidence suggests that valuations and fundamentals are consistent with reasonable expected returns for tech stocks and for the market overall.

Hand holding needle about to pop bubble with dollar sign

juliannafunk

The data suggest that tech stocks and the market overall are not in bubble territory. We first discuss whether large price run-ups in stocks are necessarily followed by large declines. (They are not.) We then look at the fundamentals and valuations

trends

Google

qqq

Performance of QQQ, a tech-heavy ETF, since 2018 (Bloomberg)

table

The second part of Table 2 in Goetzmann (2016) (Article by Will Goetzmann in 2016)

fig1

Figure 1 (Greenwood, Shleifer, and You 2019)

eps

Last-twelve month EPS (QuantStreet, Bloomberg)

eps g

Last-twelve month EPS growth (QuantStreet, Bloomberg)

pb

Price-to-book ratios (QuantStreet, Bloomberg)

10yr

10-year Treasury yields (Bloomberg)

decomp1

Year-ahead return forecast decomposition for Nasdaq 100 (QuantStreet)

decomp2

Year-ahead return forecast decomposition for S&P 500 (QuantStreet)

This article was written by

Harry Mamaysky profile picture
Harry Mamaysky
223 Followers
Harry Mamaysky is a professor at Columbia Business School and is the CIO of QuantStreet Capital. QuantStreet implements quantitative asset allocation solutions for its clients. All articles I publish are for educational purposes only and do not contain legal, tax, or investing advice. I recommend consulting with the  appropriate professional before making legal, tax, or investing decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.