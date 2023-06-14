Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coherent: Discounted And Attractive Entry Point For The Medium To Long Term

Total Return Investing profile picture
Total Return Investing
2 Followers

Summary

  • The acquisition of Coherent proved to impede the combined company’s resources considerably, due to the current macro conditions.
  • The combined company of II-VI and Coherent now controls a durable and attractive portfolio within the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets.
  • The company's silicon carbide platform is expected to be a major value driver, with electric vehicle and renewable energy markets driving adoption.
  • Despite short-term challenges, Coherent's competitive advantages and strong intellectual property make it a promising long-term investment with potential for significant capital gains.
  • We share an options strategy as well for risk-averse investors.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Total Return Investing as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

Semiconductor manufacturing with robotic arms

PhonlamaiPhoto

Revenue Growth - Acquisitions

Coherent, Inc.

Growth In Laser Applications

Coherent, Inc.

Silicon Carbide (SiC) market growth

Grand View Research

R&D investment and capex spend

Coherent, Inc.

Valuation Of Peers

Seeking Alpha

Valuation Model

Author's representation based on data from Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Total Return Investing profile picture
Total Return Investing
2 Followers
Total Return Investing focuses on generating strong risk-adjusted returns through a variety of investment strategies and sectors. From value, to dividend growth to pure growth strategies, no stone is left unturned in the search for alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.