Russell 2000: All-Time Highs Ahead

Jun. 14, 2023 3:31 AM ETRussell 2000 Index (RTY)
Romil Patel profile picture
Romil Patel
666 Followers

Summary

  • Many market participants anticipate an upcoming recession.
  • I am concerned about the consensus on this prediction.
  • I believe the recession may still be a year or more away.
  • With the economy continuing to be strong and while rates are flat, value stocks will outperform.

New York May Fall Behind Other Cities As World Financial Capital

Spencer Platt

Market Thesis

Over the last year, I've been hearing so many market participants saying that a recession is coming. In fact, many have called it "the most anticipated recession ever". As a contrarian anytime I see that everyone is on one side of

Investing.com

unemployment rate (Investing.com)

S&P 500 Earnings

S&P 500 Earnings (Y Charts)

I focus on thematic investing, crisis investing, systematic options trading through both premium selling and long-vol positions, and discretionary global macro. I have experience with private M&A along with many years of publicly-traded equities and equity-based derivatives trading experience.

