Cal-Maine Foods: End Of Supernormal Profits An Opportunity For Patient Longs

Jun. 14, 2023 3:35 AM ETCal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM)
Acutel
Summary

  • Cal-Maine Foods saw significant growth in 2022 due to a surge in egg prices caused by supply constraints from bird flu outbreaks.
  • The company's stock price has declined in 2023 as egg prices have normalized, but long-term prospects remain strong due to balance sheet strength, M&A expertise, and investments in cage-free production.
  • Investors should exercise patience in building a position in Cal-Maine Foods, as short-term volatility and cyclical industry factors may impact the stock price.

A large clutch of eggs on straw in a farm.

Stephen Barnes/iStock via Getty Images

As the largest egg producer and distributor in the US, Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) benefited immensely from the unprecedented surge in egg prices in 2022. This is reflected in the fact that revenue

Cal-Maine Foods: Bullish Stock That Requires Patience

Egg prices surged in 2022 (Trading Economics)

Market dominated by smaller players, hence ripe for M&A

Market dominated by smaller players, hence ripe for M&A (Cal-Maine Investor Presentation)

CALM's price/sales since 2010

CALM's price/sales since 2010 (macrotrends)

This article was written by

Acutel
We are global investors who invest in good companies at fair valuation and speculate on all else, subject to the risk exposure we can afford

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

