Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Latest News Support The Bull Case For Gran Tierra

Jun. 14, 2023 3:39 AM ETGran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), GTE:CA1 Comment
Inversiones Apartado profile picture
Inversiones Apartado
422 Followers

Summary

  • Heightened perception of risk weighs heavily on Gran Tierra's market value.
  • Gran Tierra is trading at a deep-discount to its 2P after-tax NAV per share.
  • Geopolitical risks in Colombia will eventually ease acting as a positive catalyst.

Colombia flag, stock market, exchange economy and Trade, oil production, container ship in export and import business and logistics.

TexBr

Canadian intermediate oil producer Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE)(TSX:GTE:CA) continues to be weighed down by the uncertain outlook for oil and heighted geopolitical risk in Colombia where its operations are located. The plans of Colombia’s first

Table from corporate presentation

Gran Tierra 2023 Budget (Gran Tierra Energy June 2023 Corporate Presentation)

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Gran Tierra Debt Profile (Gran Tierra Energy Corporate Presentation June 2023)

This article was written by

Inversiones Apartado profile picture
Inversiones Apartado
422 Followers
Colombian, lawyer, risk manager, consultant, full-time investor. Long only, focused on commodities and infrastructure in Latin America.Disclosure: All articles are my opinion and they should not be construed as advice to buy or sell any securities. Investors should perform their own due diligence and if necessary consult a financial adviser before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.