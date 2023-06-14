Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Easterly Government Properties: Not Enough Catalysts For Outperformance

Justin Purohit
Summary

  • Easterly Government Properties owns and operates properties leased primarily to agencies in the United States Government.
  • Shares in the stock provide investors with a dividend yield of about 7.3%. Though attractive, I view the sustainability of the payout with skepticism.
  • The risk of cut is viewed to be already priced into the stock, given 1-YR share price declines of over 20%.
  • Despite the pullback, a limited upside is seen due to the lack of meaningful catalysts.

American flag and key from home. VA Streamline Refinance loan concept.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) owns and operates properties that are primarily leased to agencies in the United States Government ("USG").

Other noteworthy names that maintain similar levels of exposure to the USG include Postal Realty Trust (

Seeking Alpha - YTD Returns Of DEA Compared To Peers

Seeking Alpha - YTD Returns Of DEA Compared To Peers

Seeking Alpha - 1-YR Returns Of DEA Compared To Peers

Seeking Alpha - 1-YR Returns Of DEA Compared To Peers

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Lease Expiration Schedule

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Lease Expiration Schedule

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Summary Of Quarterly Results

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Summary Of Quarterly Results

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Breakdown Of Cash Available For Distribution In Q1

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Breakdown Of Cash Available For Distribution In Q1

Justin Purohit
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

