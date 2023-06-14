JHVEPhoto

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) offers a rare combination of high dividend yield and dividend growth. The stock currently offers a yield near 5% and it's been growing its dividends at a generous rate for many years. It's important for investors to examine their high yielding stocks to ensure that they are still sustainable. In this article we will look at sustainability of WHR's dividends.

The company has been growing its dividends at a nice rate since 1980s and its dividend growth rate has only accelerated in the last decade and half. WHR's quarterly dividend almost quadrupled since 2010 and the company shows no sign of slowing down with dividend hikes.

WHR's business model mostly relies on it selling appliances. Since most home appliances are not cheap, many times people buy new appliances either when they buy a new house or when their old appliances stop working. It's very rare for people to just buy a new fridge or washer just because they want a new one. This is why appliance sales tend to correlate strongly with home sales, particularly new home sales. When new home sales rise, so do appliance sales and when new home sales drop, appliance sales also drop. It also has to do with availability of liquidity in the market. When there is a lot of liquidity, people buy new homes and new appliances and when money supply is tightening they hold off on making expensive purchases. Also, many people dip into their home equity loans in order to replace their expensive appliances.

Many people think we are headed for a recession and home sales might be headed down. So far, low inventory kept home prices from dropping significantly even though mortgage rates jumped from 3% to 7%. I can't remember a time in history home prices were this strong when interest rates jumped this fast. While home prices have yet to drop, Whirlpool's sales are already down significantly from last year.

This also seems to have hurt the company's margins badly. WHR's gross margins took a pretty sizeable hit which cut its operating margin by more than half and its net profit margin dipped into negative territory.

How about cash flows then? While still in positive territory, the company's cash flows also dipped significantly from last year. Its operating cash flow is down more than half and its free-cash-flow is down more than two thirds. We are not in a recession yet, at least not officially, but the company's recent results act as if we are.

Actually to be fair, most of the company's underperformance came from international markets partially due to the strength of the US dollar. The company's American business was actually profitable with a margin of 10% but it wasn't enough to offset the large losses elsewhere. For example in Europe sales were down as much as -18% YoY which was difficult for the company to overcome. The company also had trouble with passing on some of its rising costs (mostly materials) to customers which hurt its margins. Last year was also marked by some major supply chain issues for the company but it's been working hard to solve those issues by streamlining its supply chains.

A lot of the issues faced by Whirlpool aren't specific to the company. Issues around material prices, supply chain problems and overall weakness in appliance markets have been observed in all of the industry and this is due to the cyclical nature of the industry. I would be more worried if the rest of the industry was booming and WHR was left behind but we are seeing all companies in the industry experiencing a downturn and these cycles tend to not last forever.

One thing I find worrisome about this company is the fact that its debt has been rising steadily for a decade. Currently its total long term debt level is at $7.62 billion up from less than $3 billion a decade ago. Housing and appliance markets were in an up cycle during most of this period and the company should have been paying off debt instead of accumulating more debt during this time. If the company's debt is going to climb during an up cycle, how will it behave when we are in a prolonged down cycle? Also, notice that the company is currently spending close to $300 million on interest payments annually. While it's not very worrisome now, it can become worrisome if the economy were to deteriorate from here.

Analysts are very hopeful about this company and they think it will overcome this cyclical weakness and return to its glorious days. As a matter of fact, analysts expect the company to earn $16 per share this year (in line with company's guidance), $18 per share next year and $19 per share in 2025. If you believe that the company can meet or beat these targets you also have to believe that its shares are cheap at a forward P/E of 8.

Considering that the company currently pays about $7 per share in annual dividends, the company should be able to comfortably cover its dividend if it were to even come close to analyst estimates. If it were to meet or beat those estimates, we can look at further dividend raises from the company.

If we assume that most of the company's current troubles come from cyclicality of its business and not from company's own problems we also have to assume that its performance will improve significantly once the up cycle returns. Then the question becomes a matter of when. How long of a downturn can the company withstand without getting into serious trouble and consider cutting or eliminating its dividend?

During the great recession the company's revenues and profits took a big dive and it announced a big loss but it still didn't cut its dividend. This at least tells us that the company has some resiliency built into it.

If we have to go back to our main question about sustainability of WHR's business, I would have to say it depends. I don't think the company would cut or eliminate its dividend in a small downturn that lasts one year or less or during a minor recession but it would be a completely different story in a multi-year deep recession scenario. The company will need to reduce its debt, improve its margins and possibly even build up a strong cash position if it were to withstand in a scenario like this.

For long term investors, this might not even matter at all because the company has a track record of great performance over many decades and it will likely survive and prosper in the long run regardless of economic downturns as it has in its history. When you invest in this company, you just have to be super aware of the cyclical nature of its business and risks this could carry in the short term.

I believe Whirlpool's dividend will be safe as long as the economy doesn't get in deep trouble and it can meet analyst estimates at least partially. If the economy starts weakening significantly, you might want to move your money into safer dividend plays do not operate in cyclical industries even though this could mean lower dividends for a while.