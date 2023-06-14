Royal Caribbean Stock Analysis Marina113

Thesis

During the COVID pandemic, when the cruise ship business was almost dead and cruise ship owners had to take on a lot of debt to survive, these stocks were ignored by many and seen as too dangerous. But the brave contrarian investors who took the plunge last summer have profited handsomely as the industry has recovered. And this has now been recognized by JPMorgan (JPM), which has upgraded its ratings, recognizing that the pace of bookings is not decelerating. The big question now is whether they are late to the party or whether there is still room for outperformance in the future.

My view is that the shares are likely to reach pre-COVID highs, implying a near-term upside of around 30% - 40%, but that the industry is not attractive to long term investors as the spread between ROIC and WACC is unlikely to be attractive due to the cost of debt and high leverage.

Analysis

It is always interesting to see the difference between the earnings calls of competitors and even within the same company from quarter to quarter. The way management talks about the industry and its prospects, and how their views change, often tells us a lot about the state of the company.

And if you listen to the Q4 2022 earnings call and then listen to the Q1 2023 earnings call, you can feel the improvement in the business outlook. The order book is so much stronger than expected that Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) has had to raise its EPS guidance to $4.40-$4.80, an improvement of 40%. And all this at 102% occupancy, with prices higher than before the pandemic. This clearly shows some pricing power.

And now that the COVID restrictions around the world seem to be a thing of the past, the business in Q2 2023 and Q3 2023, which are usually the best quarters, can start to deliver the important cash flows to pay down the debt. The reopening of China earlier this year will also be important as Royal Caribbean rebuilds its sales organization there and hopes to launch the business in the middle of next year. Before COVID, RCL was number one in China in terms of volume. And Chinese customers are key customers, as they spend slightly more than US customers, and Royal Caribbean's large ships are perfect for them, with more room for shopping malls and other paid-for on-board activities.

Debt Situation

The Royal Caribbean's total debt currently stands at $22bn, and in Q1 they repaid $286m of debt maturities plus $2.4bn of revolver advances. However, they also issued $700m of 7.25% guaranteed senior notes to refinance debt due in 2023 and 2024.

But management knows very well that deleveraging is the number one priority and that efficient capital allocation will be a key focus over the next few years. I would not expect to see a dividend or share buybacks in the coming years.

But as we will see later, I think the cash flows over the next few years will be more than enough to cover the interest payments and to pay back a large part of the debt. So I would not see a big risk of insolvency as people sometimes suggest.

Even the oft-cited coming recession or the threat of inflation seem to be off the table, according to the latest data. But as always in business, the future is uncertain and things can change quickly. However the biggest threat is probably a new outbreak of COVID next winter with new restrictions, but for the moment the disease seems to be under control.

Competitive Position

As I put a lot of emphasis on the qualitative factors of a business, I like to look at Royal Caribbean's market position and see if they have any competitive advantages. I also look at barriers to entry or dependencies on other parties, as these can affect the attractiveness of an industry.

Carnival Corporation (CCL), Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) have a combined market share of approximately 75% of which Carnival has 41%, Royal Caribbean 21% and Norwegian 13%. This makes the industry attractive to me, as industries with 2 or 3 dominant players tend to produce strong returns, as seen with Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) or S&P (SPGI), Moody's (MCO) and Fitch.

And if we look at the 2023 revenues so far, it looks like Royal Caribbean is also gaining a bigger share of the market, as we will see in the later chapter with the peer comparison.

A clear competitive advantage is that RCL currently owns the 5 largest and most innovative ships, and their new ships in 2024 and 2025 will strengthen this advantage. Icon of the Seas, Utopia of the Seas and Star of the Seas will all be state-of-the-art luxury cruise ships.

Luxury is the biggest difference, as Royal Caribbean has the more luxurious cabins, concierge services and exclusive on-board restaurants and activities. The whole feel is more upscale and guests get a really wonderful experience. Luxury cruises are a dream come true for many people and having a suite on the biggest ship is something many people like to brag about. And Royal tries to deliver the best experience as they know that with luxury you can get better margins.

Royal Caribbean is on average 15-20% more expensive than Carnival as Carnival is more affordable as they try to compete on price. But Royal Caribbean's innovations, such as real-time virtual balconies and, above all, the largest Internet at sea, are clear competitive advantages. I also think that Royal's Reward Systems is better, which is also a very important point for customer loyalty.

Royal Caribbean's larger ships also allow more space for activities such as a surf simulator or simulated skydiving, which makes a difference in the long run as guests spend most of their time on board. Landing times to explore the cities are usually relatively short.

Barriers to Entry

The cruise industry is very capital intensive as it takes a lot of money to build and maintain a competitive cruise fleet and this alone discourages many companies from entering the industry. In addition, there are a number of regulations and safety standards, and getting berths in ports will also be difficult.

The big companies have long-term contracts with the ports, but any new entrant would have had a hard time because the ports have a lot of pricing power because they know that the companies are dependent on them. New companies also need to learn how to hedge fuel prices effectively, as they can have a real impact on margins.

So all in all, I do not see a big threat from new competitors or substitutes because there is no real substitute.

Royal Caribbean's ROIC

Data by YCharts

The pre-pandemic ROIC figures are below average compared to other industries, and although management stated in the last earnings call that they are now achieving double-digit ROIC, this is still not good enough. RCL's WACC is also in double digits due to its debt burden and cost of debt. And historically, the industry is not known for its high ROIC figures, so the ROIC-WACC spread is likely to be very narrow over the next few years.

As I believe that the ROIC-WACC spread is one of the most important drivers of long-term returns, I do not believe that Royal Caribbean stock is attractive to long-term holders despite the short-term upside potential. However, there is always the chance that they will improve on this metric and that the situation will be very different in the future and that Royal will be able to achieve luxury industry levels of ROIC.

By using their cash flows to reduce debt, they are doing the right thing in the long term as this will also reduce the WACC and should therefore improve the spread.

Peer Comparison: RCL Vs CCL Vs NCLH

Author + Seeking Alpha Data

If you are interested in more data for a peer comparison, you can find it here on the Seeking Alpha website.

Looking at the table above, RCL seems to have come out of the COVID crisis better than Carnival. They have gained some market share and are also generating positive cash flows which they can use to pay down debt. They still have a long way to go, but Royal Caribbean looks the safest of the three, as Norwegian has less debt but much lower earnings, and Carnival is currently highly leveraged and may still be some time away from positive cash flow.

Seeking Alpha Peers Tab

If we look at the pre-pandemic net profit margins, we can clearly see that RCL has an advantage here and if they can get back to those margins, they are likely to generate net profits in excess of $2 billion a year and that could really help them to deleverage or quickly achieve a comfortable net leverage.

Reverse DCF

Author

As Royal Caribbean's management team gave guidance of $4.40 to $4.60 in EPS for the year, I will use $4.60 as the basis of my reverse DCF to see what is priced into the shares. And so I come to the conclusion that to justify this share price, EPS will have to grow by 13% over the next 10 years. No easy task, but given the low starting point due to the difficulties of recent years, it could well be achieved and there is even a good chance they could even surpass it.

The new ships and the re-opening of the Chinese business next year could lead to strong EPS growth rates.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Royal Caribbean is the best company in the industry, has clear competitive advantages and could achieve much higher margins than its competitors due to its luxury status. However, this is such a capital intensive industry and historically ROICs have not been great either. As my long-term preference is for asset-light businesses with a high ROIC-WACC spread, this is not something I would want to own long term at the moment. However, in the short term I still see upside to pre-pandemic share prices, or even a little higher, due to the larger fleet and higher prices.

In addition, there is still the possibility that this industry will change in the future and achieve much better margins and ROIC. I mean, most of the customers are middle to high income individuals and Chinese customers are also known to spend a lot of money. So there is definitely a chance that I could change my mind if the metrics improve.