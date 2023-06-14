Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Workday: Extending Deals Duration A Positive Signal Amidst Competition

Jun. 14, 2023 4:11 AM ETWorkday, Inc. (WDAY)
Johnny Zhang, CFA
Summary

  • WDAY has experienced a rebound in its backlog and subscription bookings growth, primarily driven by early renewals. The company's significant growth in long-term contracts indicates strong customer engagement.
  • The company has maintained an impressive margin expansion over the past years and guided a 350-bps increase in non-GAAP operating margin in FY2024, indicating a primary focus on operational efficiency.
  • WDAY stock is currently trading at 28x EV/FCF FTM, below the software industry average of 42x, which implies that WDAY may offer a more attractive valuation based on its FCF profile.

Corporate data management system and document management system with employee privacy.Employee confidentiality. Software for security, searching and managing corporate files and employee information.

Galeanu Mihai

Investment Thesis

Despite a strong rebound on 1Q backlog due to early renewals benefit, Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) has only raised the lower end of its FY2024 subscription revenue guidance. This may imply a weaker bookings growth in the

Source: J.P. Morgan Estimates, Company Data, Bloomberg Finance L.P., and Capital IQ

Source: J.P. Morgan Estimates, Company Data, Bloomberg Finance L.P., and Capital IQ

Johnny Zhang, CFA
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

