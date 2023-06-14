HadelProductions/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is a Delaware-based medical device firm committed to creating and commercializing innovative technology for individuals with diabetes. The company's primary focus is on its flagship t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, an advanced insulin management tool that integrates with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems and other digital health applications. Alongside their durable insulin pumps, Tandem also provides disposable cartridges and infusion sets, essential for insulin storage and delivery.

Recent developments: Following the announcement of Medtronic's acquisition of South Korean firm EOFlow Co. Ltd, a maker of wearable insulin patches, for $738M, Tandem experienced a drop in its stock by 4%.

This article presents a summary of the latest quarterly report and earnings call of the company, along with a glimpse into the key aspects investors should pay attention to regarding a potential turnaround.

Q1 2023 Financials & Guidance

In the first quarter of 2023, Tandem saw a decline in pump shipments and sales when compared to the same timeframe in 2022, a trend observed in both local and international markets. Total global pump shipments were recorded at 23,055, down from 28,095 in 2022. Similarly, total global sales also dropped slightly to $169.3 million from $175.9 million in the prior year.

Gross profit experienced a downturn as well, resting at $82.9 million, a decrease from the $91.1 million in 2022. This brought about a reduction in the gross margin from 52% to 49%.

There was a considerable escalation in operating losses in Q1 2023, reaching a loss of $127.8 million, which translates to negative 75% of sales. This is a marked increase from the $15.3 million loss experienced in the prior year.

Net losses followed a similar pattern, with the net loss reaching $123.9 million, a steep rise from $14.7 million in 2022.

Despite these figures, Tandem maintained its financial forecasts for 2023, predicting sales to fall between $885 million and $900 million. This indicates an anticipated annual growth rate of 10% to 12% compared to 2022. Domestic sales are expected to be in the region of $650 million to $660 million, with international sales anticipated between $235 million and $240 million. The gross margin is expected to be around 52%, with a projected EBITDA margin of 5% to 6% of sales. The cost of goods sold and operating expenses are predicted to include charges around $115 million, comprising approximately $95 million of stock-based compensation expense and an estimated $20 million in depreciation and amortization expense.

A Closer Look at TNDM

According to Seeking Alpha, Tandem presents a varied stock performance profile. From a valuation perspective (Graded "D+"), the company reports a Price to Book ratio of 4.94 and an EV to Sales ratio of 1.98.

The company's growth ("D") is evident with a revenue increase of 7.73% Year on Year (YoY), and a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate [CAGR] of 26.32% over the past three years.

In terms of profitability ("B+"), Tandem demonstrates a positive Gross Profit Margin of 50.94%. However, other profitability metrics show challenges, with an EBIT Margin of -11.78%, a Net Income Margin of -25.64%, a Return on Equity of -52.50%, and a Return on Assets of -5.94%.

TNDM stock has unfortunately faced downward momentum, underperforming the S&P 500 index over the past 3, 6, 9, and 12 months.

Data by YCharts

Tandem's capital structure indicates a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, backed by total debt of $420.40 million, and cash reserves of $519.59 million. This gives the company an enterprise value of $1.57 billion. The stock's 52-week range is $23.60 to $70.81, and the last recorded stock price is $26.1.

Q1 Earnings Call Review

Tandem reports ongoing growth and market expansion for its t:slim X2 insulin pump amidst competitive market conditions. The company prides itself on its ability to prepare for the launch of multiple innovative products in 2023, which aim to further reduce the burden of diabetes management.

The company affirms the significant clinical and quality of life improvements their t:slim X2 product provides across a diverse range of individuals living with Type 1 diabetes. Moreover, they express confidence in the unparalleled volume of positive data they've collected for their advanced insulin delivery [AID] capabilities.

Despite operating in a highly competitive market, Tandem remains dedicated to its mission of improving the lives of people living with diabetes. They cite the superior rankings of their t:slim X2 insulin pump in terms of overall satisfaction, clinical outcomes, ease of use, and reducing diabetes management burden.

They proudly note a steady influx of new customers adopting their insulin pump therapy and a significant number of repeat customers, highlighting the trust and satisfaction they've cultivated within their customer base.

Tandem also reveals its plans for international expansion, particularly within the European market. They anticipate significant long-term opportunities in countries where their penetration is currently low. The company is excited about upcoming products, such as Mobi, and remains committed to offering a diverse portfolio of pumps to cater to the diverse needs of the global diabetes community.

My Analysis & Recommendation

While Tandem has seen challenging times lately, the firm is worth considering in a turnaround scenario due to several potential catalysts for recovery. The company has displayed signs of resilience and growth prospects, even amidst the pressures of a competitive market.

Firstly, investors should keep a close eye on the firm's projected annual growth of 10% to 12% in 2023, a substantial goal given the recent slump. Achieving these targets would signal that the organization is on the mend, restoring investors' confidence in its financial stability.

Next, the company's plans for international expansion are particularly promising, especially in the European market. If these aspirations materialize into substantial growth in global sales, this could be another sign that Tandem is gaining a foothold outside the United States, diversifying its customer base and buffering against regional economic risks.

Furthermore, the success of their flagship product, the t:slim X2 insulin pump, and the impending launch of innovative products such as Mobi should not be overlooked. Should these products gain significant traction in the market, it could provide the required impetus to help revitalize Tandem's fortunes. Investors should watch out for early indications of market acceptance for these products.

In terms of valuation, the Price to Book ratio and EV to Sales ratio show that the company is still valued reasonably in the market despite the recent downturn. Moreover, the company's strong Gross Profit Margin suggests its products maintain good profitability, despite other metrics showing a less rosy picture.

As for capital structure, the company's significant cash reserves relative to its total debt is a reassuring factor, offering a solid financial base for the company to invest in growth strategies and absorb further market shocks.

Concluding, Tandem presents a mixed picture for investors. Despite the stock's recent underperformance and disappointing Q1 2023 results, the firm's growth potential and robust product pipeline suggest possible upside in the event of a turnaround. The recommendation, therefore, is a cautious 'Hold' at this point. It would be prudent for investors to keep a watchful eye on the firm's upcoming product launches, expansion plans, and quarterly performance, which could be the key triggers for the turnaround the company is striving for.