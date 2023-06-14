Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medifast: In Survival Mode Against Diet Pills And The Recession

Jun. 14, 2023 4:20 AM ETMedifast, Inc. (MED)2 Comments
James Long
Summary

  • The heightened awareness of weight loss medications raised concerns regarding the viability of Medifast's business model.
  • Operating in a recessionary and inflationary environment has always been tough for any business selling products considered discretionary, and the decline in revenue and net income caused further fears.
  • In this article, I will examine the threats from these weight loss medications, as well as its fundamentals to determine if the company is in danger of cutting the dividends.

Mature Man Scrutinizing His Perscription Medications Holding a Pill in One Hand and the Bottle in the Other In a Modern Home

grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

This is my third piece on Medifast (NYSE:MED), and this piece is coming after it slumped 36% from my 12 September 2022 article. This third piece reexamines my previous premises about MED

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1576367983051489281?s=20&t=xUdvgqCBH07p5k62SDbIYw

Elon Musk responded to a question on Twitter, "what’s your secret? You look awesome, fit, ripped & healthy. Lifting weights? Eating healthy?" with "Wegovy"

Loss in waist circumference starts reversing immediately when the experimental group was on the placebo

Loss in waist circumference starts reversing immediately when the experimental group was on the placebo

% loss in body weight starts reversing immediately when the experimental group was on the placebo

% loss in body weight starts reversing immediately when the experimental group was on the placebo

https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2017/209637lbl.pdf

Warning about Ozempic

https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2017/209637lbl.pdf

Contraindications and Warnings

Average cost of Wegovy

Average cost of Wegovy

https://www.goodrx.com/ozempic?utm_campaign=140564372&utm_content=1521923620&utm_source=bing&utm_medium=cpc&utm_term=kwd-29266226660%3Aloc-71287&gclid=105a868a58621b36bfa0e20dbb965a07&gclsrc=3p.ds&msclkid=105a868a58621b36bfa0e20dbb965a07&ajs_prop_experiment_name=Soft%2520Gated%2520Modal%2520on%2520SEM-7%2520V2&ajs_prop_variation_name=Variation_1&ajs_prop_path=%2Fgo%2Fhomepage-lander-sem-7-tl-2&ppid=83286

Cost of Ozempic after 10% discount

Fast Graph MED Revenue 2002 to 2022

Fast Graph MED Revenue 2002 to 2022

Q2 Revenue from 2018 to 2023

Q2 Revenue from 2018 to 2023

Dividend Projections

Dividend Projections

2008 10K

2008 10-K

MED support levels

MED support levels

