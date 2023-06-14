Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Core CPI Hasn't Improved For 7 Months, Stuck At 2.5x Fed Target; Services CPI Accelerates

Summary

  • The “Core” CPI has shown no change in direction for seven months, running at an annualized increase of just above 5%.
  • The ZORI experienced a double-digit spike in 2021 through mid-2022 that never fully made it into the CPI indices because rentals don’t turn over that much, and proportionately not many people actually ended up paying those spiking asking rents.
  • The CPI for “food at home” - food bought at stores and markets - inched up by 0.1% in May from April, after tiny dips in the prior two months.

The “Core” CPI has shown no change in direction for seven months, running at an annualized increase of just above 5%: two and a half times the Fed’s 2% target, and it has gotten stuck there. That’s a problem Powell has been

Core CPI, % - Monthly and 3-Month Average

Core Consumer Price Index

CPI, Services less energy, % Monthly, 3-Month Average

CPI Services less Energy Services, % Annual

CPI Health Insurance after Mega-Adjustment

CPI - Rent Primary Residence, Owners' Equivalent of Rent

CPI Owners' Equivalent Rent versus Zillow Asking Rent Index

CPI Owners' equivalent rent of residence - Case-Shiller National Home Price Index

CPI Used Vehicles, Index Value - Not Seasonally Adjusted

CPI New Vehicles, Index Value

CPI Food at Home, Index Value

Wolf Richter
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

