May CPI Report: Inflation Deceleration Paves The Way For A Policy Pause In June

Summary

  • Commentary from Federal Reserve speakers had suggested that it would take a meaningful upside inflation surprise to convince them to hike at their June FOMC meeting on Wednesday.
  • Annual core CPI (which excludes food and energy prices) eased from 5.5% to 5.3%, slightly higher than expected.
  • Ongoing strength of the labor market, coupled with the stickiness of core inflation, means that Wednesday’s FOMC meeting will likely represent a “skip” rather than a “pause.”.

CPI, consumer price index symbol. Businessman working on laptop computer with virtual screen CPI icons, Food inflation, and crisis. Finance and Economy. consumer price index concept.

pcess609/iStock via Getty Images

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May showed that headline inflation continues to decelerate, dropping sharply from 4.9% last month to 4.0%, the lowest level since April 2021. However, core inflation is proving significantly stickier and

