Riding The AI Wave: Oracle's Ambitious Growth Narrative From FYQ4 Earnings

Jun. 14, 2023 5:00 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)CRM, IBM, MSFT, NVDA
Zen Analyst
Summary

  • Oracle's FYQ4 earnings call reveals a successful pivot towards generative AI, bolstered by strategic partnerships with NVIDIA and Cohere, and over $2B contracts from AI startups for OCI capacity.
  • Despite potential GPU capacity constraints, ORCL has positioned itself as a leading AI player with a robust cloud infrastructure and a focus on privacy-centric AI services.
  • Oracle's strong revenue growth and consistent EBIT margins indicate financial resilience, but high capital intensity and above-average valuation warrant cautious optimism for potential investors.
Magic crystal ball on table and smoke against dark background, space for text. Making predictions

Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) FYQ4 earnings call provided an exciting glimpse into the company's strategic trajectory towards generative AI, a focus that has already begun to yield impressive results. This deep dive into the earnings call reveals how Oracle is not only embracing

I am a seasoned investor and devoted family man, providing investment analysis on SeekingAlpha and much more on Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

