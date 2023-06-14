Young & Co.'s Brewery: Potential Constrained By Challenging Times Ahead

ViewApart/iStock via Getty Images

The owner of popular English pubs, Young and Co.’s Brewery (OTCPK:YCSBF), has been around for almost 200 years and is still going strong, considering its latest financials. But pubs and restaurants can be vulnerable to business cycles. Even though the UK is now expected to narrowly avoid a much expected recession this year, a slowdown is still visible. In the first quarter of 2023 (Q1 2023), the economy has seen just 0.1% growth, with a drag from the accommodation and food services segment. This indicates that challenges are already visible for the hospitality segment.

How bad can it get...

While the company is upbeat in its near-term outlook, it has forecast a few scenarios that take into account its financial position in the event of a slowdown. As a base case, for the current financial year ending March 2024 (FY24), the company has forecast a scenario of a 20% decline in sales if there is a slump in demand and inflation remains firm. If this plays out, it would set the company back even much further than the pre-pandemic time, to levels not seen since FY18. For context, Young and Co.’s Brewery saw a 19.4% year-on-year (YoY) growth in FY23, and finally moved past the largely pandemic-free year of FY20, with an increase of 18.4%.

The company also expects a 25% decline in profits as part of this scenario, after net income already declined by 13.4% YoY in FY23. To be fair, the last decrease was down to income from discontinued operations, which added GBP 9.5 million to the net income in FY22. Adjusting for this item actually yields an increase of 19.8% YoY. Moreover, even with the forecast dip in profits, the figure would still be higher by 15.4% from the pre-pandemic FY20. In other words, this projection is not quite as bad as that for revenues, but it is still a setback.

... but will they really be that bad?

At the same time, it is worth noting that the forecast scenario might not play out. Barring the relevant COVID-19 year of FY21 for it, Young and Co.’s Brewery has not seen a decline in sales at any time during the last decade. Further, analysts actually expect a 4.9% increase in revenue during the current financial year, which further supports the trends seen in the company’s historical performance.

It also bears mentioning that the company’s own like-for-like sales have grown by 4.8% YoY for the last seven weeks of FY23. This indicates that even in a stagnant economy, where the hospitality business is clearly underperforming, the company has managed to grow. The company’s focus on growing both organically and inorganically goes in its favor, especially as its balance sheet remains largely in check in the process.

Further, the IMF now expects the UK to narrowly escape a recession, with a 0.4% growth expected during 2023. This is still a significant slowdown, for sure, but it does suggest that things might not turn out quite as bad as expected. This also backs the possibility of continued growth for the company.

The inflation question

How the growth picture plays out depends entirely on how inflation evolves. In its base case scenario, the company expects an 8% increase in food costs and a 10% rise in pub operating costs, which are not expected to be passed on to the end customer. With food and alcohol inflation running at elevated levels of 19.1% and 9.1% respectively as of April 2023, it appears about right for the company to assume these inflation rates in its forecast.

However, there could be some reason for optimism. Earlier in the year, some forecasters expected inflation to decline rapidly to 1.6% by December, which is below even the Bank of England’s [BoE] target level of 2%. The BoE itself is less optimistic, expecting inflation to be at 5% in Q4 2023, especially on account of high food costs. But considering that Young and Co.’s FY24 runs up to March 2024, which is another quarter after 2023, if inflation stays on the declining path, it can well reflect in costs key to it as well, including those for food and alcohol.

The valuation

The company’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio also hangs in balance until we have a better idea of how the inflation situation plays out. At present, its trailing twelve months [TTM] P/E ratio is at almost 24x. This is higher than its median P/E over the last 10 years of 23.2x. If the company’s base case does indeed play out, with a 25% drop in profits, the forward P/E is even more unsupportive at 27.5x.

If on the other hand, revenues increase by 4.9% as analysts expect and assuming that the net margin remains the same as in FY23 at 8.05%, the forward P/E actually looks far more reasonable at 20x. Also, it is worth noting that the company’s net asset value per share at USD 17, is actually 18% higher than the price it’s currently trading at. These two points make a better case for Young and Co.’s Brewery.

What next?

There are definite arguments in the company's favor. It has a historical trend of sales growth, which can hold it in good stead even during the current economic slowdown. It is expected to stay profitable even in this challenging time, and if it is not impacted significantly, the market valuation can also look relatively attractive.

There is a potential downside for sales, however, as evident in its own forecasts, which might not play out but shouldn’t be ignored either. Inflation, especially that for food and alcohol, remains high, which can impact it negatively even if overall inflation levels decline. The company’s TTM P/E is also higher than the long-term average at present. It would be best to wait and watch how it progresses over at least the next few months, before taking a decision on Young and Co.’s Brewery. I am going with a Hold rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.