Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Disney: Stock May Rebound Aggressively On Likely Metaverse Push

Jun. 14, 2023 5:12 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
5.42K Followers

Summary

  • In my opinion, it is only a question of time until Disney management finds a business model to leverage its content into the Metaverse.
  • Bob Igler's presentation during Apple's Vision Pro launch is certainly a notable step in that direction, highlighting the potential of the DIS' Metaverse thesis.
  • While, likelihood, timing, and profitability of Metaverse cash flows are uncertain, I have little doubt that the strategy will eventually unlock a likely handsome payoff for investors.

Stocks Fall Monday On Interest Rate Concerns

Michael M. Santiago

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is undoubtedly an iconic brand and company. But lately, the business is struggling somewhat - and bringing former CEO Bob Iger back to lead the strategy did not change the company's fundamentals, or share price for that matter, much. YTD, DIS shares

DIS YTD performance

Seeking Alpha

DIS vs S&P 500 P5Y price performance

Seeking Alpha

DIS consensus revenue estimates

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
5.42K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advise

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.