V2images/E+ via Getty Images

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) focuses on providing investors with exposure to the Momentum factor in its stock selection.

While momentum can produce strong returns during bull markets, it is also vulnerable when economic conditions are volatile and trends are not evident.

For long-term investors, I recommend they take a look at the Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) instead of the VFMO, as the OMFL uses the business cycle to guide its factor tilts, ensuring the portfolio emphasizes the most appropriate factors for each phase of the business cycle.

Fund Overview

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF gives investors exposure to stocks with strong recent performance. Vanguard uses a rules-based quantitative model to identify a diversified basket of stocks that exhibit strong trailing returns, as well as outperforming their respective regional benchmarks.

The VFMO ETF is a relatively small fund with $289 million in assets and charges a 0.13% net expense ratio.

Strategy

Factor investing is a style of investing that tries to create portfolios that emphasize a particular driver (i.e. factor) of asset returns. The most widely used factors are: Value, Size, Momentum, Volatility, and Quality.

The VFMO ETF focuses on the Momentum factor. Simply put, momentum can be thought of as buying stocks that are going up while avoiding those that are going down. Momentum investors are trying to 'buy high and sell higher'.

In practice, momentum strategies often measure a security's price relative to a moving average, i.e. if a stock is above its 200 day moving average, it is considered in an 'uptrend'.

During bull markets, momentum can deliver fantastic returns as company fundamentals improve and investors herd into the same 'winners'. However, momentum strategies can expose investors to risk of reversals.

For example, during the Dotcom bubble, many investors herded into profitless concept companies or grossly overpaid for technology companies on promises of growth. As long as prices kept going higher, this was fine and momentum chasing delivered strong returns. However, once the economy turned, these companies quickly fell 80-90% in value, as they had no valuation support.

One prime example was Sun Microsystems ("SUNW"). At the peak of the Dotcom bubble, investors were paying more than 10x revenue for SUNW, leading to this famous quote from the former CEO:

“…2 years ago we were selling at 10 times revenues when we were at $64. At 10 times revenues, to give you a 10-year payback, I have to pay you 100% of revenues for 10 straight years in dividends. That assumes I can get that by my shareholders. That assumes I have zero cost of goods sold, which is very hard for a computer company. That assumes zero expenses, which is really hard with 39,000 employees. That assumes I pay no taxes, which is very hard. And that assumes you pay no taxes on your dividends, which is kind of illegal. And that assumes with zero R&D for the next 10 years, I can maintain the current revenue run rate. Now, having done that, would any of you like to buy my stock at $64? Do you realize how ridiculous those basic assumptions are? You don’t need any transparency. You don’t need any footnotes. What were you thinking?”

Shortly after SUNW touched $64 / share, the Dotcom bubble collapsed and SUNW's stock price fell by more than 95%. A mechanical momentum strategy using trailing returns may have held onto SUNW throughout much of its initial downleg until it no longer showed 'momentum' (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Historical price chart of Sun Microsystems (Man.com)

Academic research shows that the momentum strategy goes through periods of out- and underperformance. This is generally because market psychology waxes and wanes through time.

During bull markets, investors are afraid of missing out ("FOMO") and chase momentum, whereas during bear markets, investors are afraid of losses and prefer Quality and Low Volatility factors (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Single factors waxes and wanes over time (S&P Down Jones Indices)

Portfolio Holdings

Figure 3 shows the current portfolio composition of the VFMO ETF as of April 30, 2023. The VFMO ETF owns stocks with a median market cap of $11.0 billion and average P/E of 13.9x. This compares to the Russell 3000 benchmark of $124.9 billion in median market cap and 20.1x average P/E.

Figure 3 - VFMO ETF portfolio characteristics (Vanguard.com)

The VFMO ETF's sector allocation is shown in Figure 4. Relative to the benchmark, the VFMO ETF is currently overweight Consumer Discretionary (20.4% vs. 14.2%), Health Care (17.7% vs. 13.5%), Industrial (18.4% vs. 13.3%) and Energy (7.8% vs. 4.8%). It is underweight Information Technology (17.8% vs. 27.2%), Real Estate (0.1% vs. 3.2%), and Consumer Staples (3.8% vs. 5.5%).

Figure 4 - VFMO sector allocation (vanguard.com)

Distribution And Yield

The VFMO ETF pays a nominal quarterly distribution with trailing 12 month distribution of $0.36 / share or 0.3% yield (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - VFMO distribution (Seeking Alpha)

Returns

Figure 6 shows the VFMO ETF's historical returns. The VFMO ETF had strong returns during the 2019 to 2021 bull market (with the 2020 recession too short in duration to have a big impact on momentum strategies like VFMO). However, since 2022, returns have been more muted as momentum strategies tend to be less effective during bear markets.

Figure 6 - VFMO historical returns (morningstar.com)

Overall, the VFMO ETF has a modest 5Yr average annual return of 7.8% to May 31, 2023.

VFMO vs. OMFL

Recently, I reviewed the Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF [OMFL]. How does the VFMO ETF compare against the OMFL ETF?

While both funds employ the Momentum factor in stock selection, the main difference between the ETFs is that the OMFL ETF also uses other factors such as Value, Size, Low Volatility, and Quality, depending on the current phase of the business cycle. Momentum is only emphasized during the Expansion and Contraction phases (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - OMFL strategy (invesco.com)

The result is that the OMFL does not try to emphasize Momentum during Recovery and Slowdown phases, when business fundamentals are in flux and trends are hard to come by.

Figure 8 compares the historical returns of the VFMO and OMFL ETFs using Portfolio Visualizer and the period March 2018 to May 2023.

Figure 8 - VFMO vs. OMFL (Author created using Portfolio Visualizer)

Simply put, the OMFL ETF's 'business cycle'-aligned use of various factors appear to be far superior. The OMFL ETF has a CAGR return of 13.2% vs. 8.4% for VFMO. It also has lower volatility of 19.5% vs. 20.5% for VFMO. The net result is superior risk-adjusted returns with higher Sharpe and Sortino ratios for OMFL.

Conclusion

While the momentum factor may produce strong returns during bull markets, like VFMO's excellent run from 2019 to 2021, in the long-run, focusing on a single factor may produce sub-par returns as factors waxes and wanes in popularity.

I believe the Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF is a much better mousetrap, as it emphasizes the Momentum factor during economic expansions and contractions, when business trends are evident. However, it has the flexibility to emphasize other factors during other phases of the business cycle.

I rate the VFMO ETF a hold or avoid.