VFMO: Only One Tool In The Toolbox

Summary

  • The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) provides investors with exposure to stocks with strong historical returns.
  • Momentum can deliver strong returns during bull markets. But single factor strategies can also go through long periods of underperformance.
  • Instead of focusing on just the Momentum factor, I recommend investors take a look at multifactor funds like the OMFL.

Hammer

V2images/E+ via Getty Images

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) focuses on providing investors with exposure to the Momentum factor in its stock selection.

While momentum can produce strong returns during bull markets, it is also vulnerable when economic

Historical price chart of Sun Microsystems

Figure 1 - Historical price chart of Sun Microsystems (Man.com)

Single factors waxes and wanes through time

Figure 2 - Single factors waxes and wanes over time (S&P Down Jones Indices)

VFMO ETF portfolio characteristics

Figure 3 - VFMO ETF portfolio characteristics (Vanguard.com)

VFMO sector allocation

Figure 4 - VFMO sector allocation (vanguard.com)

VFMO distribution

Figure 5 - VFMO distribution (Seeking Alpha)

VFMO historical returns

Figure 6 - VFMO historical returns (morningstar.com)

OMFL strategy

Figure 7 - OMFL strategy (invesco.com)

VFMO vs. OMFL

Figure 8 - VFMO vs. OMFL (Author created using Portfolio Visualizer)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OMFL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

