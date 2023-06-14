ConocoPhillips: A Solid Oil Producer Going Through A Weak Period
Summary
- ConocoPhillips posted total revenue of $15.517 billion for the first quarter, down from the $19.291 billion made in the same quarter last year.
- Production jumped to a record of 1,792k Boepd, up from 1,747K Boepd the same quarter a year ago. Of the total output, 52.3% was crude oil.
- I recommend buying COP stock between $100.5 and $98 with potential lower support at $92.7.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Introduction
The Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) released its first-quarter 2023 results on November 3, 2022.
COP is one of the world's largest independent oil and gas producers that I consider equivalent to an oil major, even if it isn't one by definition.
Note: This article updates my article published on December 31, 2022. I have followed COP on Seeking Alpha since March 2017.
This article aims to look at the company's recent balance sheet history, including the first-quarter earnings, and draw credible conclusions about what to expect in 2Q23 and how to navigate this volatile industry successfully.
As we all know, 2022 was an exceptional year for the company, generating tremendous free cash flow. However, 2023 looks bearish, and COP will battle strong headwinds while oil and NG prices drop with a possible weak demand and a lackluster China economy.
Below is an overview of the 1Q23:
ConocoPhillips reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.38, beating analysts' expectations. A decrease from an adjusted profit of $3.27 per share a year ago.
ConocoPhillips' quarterly revenues were $15,517 million in the first quarter, significantly lower than the $19,291 million realized a year ago.
Increased production volumes and higher commodity prices boosted the solid third-quarter results.
CEO Ryan Lance noted in the conference call:
(W)e continue to demonstrate our returns-focused value proposition in the first quarter. Our return on capital employed once again exceeded our goal of being top quartile in the S&P 500. And as we highlighted at the recent Analyst and Investor Meeting, we remain confident in our ability to achieve this objective in a mid-cycle price environment over the course of our 10-year plan.
1 - Stock Performance
1.1 - The company is a long-term oil investment comparable to my US oil supermajors' group, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Chevron (CVX). As we can see in the chart below, COP is down over 11% YoY.
ConocoPhillips - 1Q22 to 1Q23: Financials And Trend - The Raw Numbers
|ConocoPhillips
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|1Q23
|Oil Revenues in $ Billion
|17.76
|21.16
|21.01
|18.56
|14.81
|Total Revenues in $ Billion
|19.29
|21.99
|21.61
|19.26
|15.52
|Net income in $ Billion
|5.76
|5.15
|4.53
|3.25
|2.92
|EBITDA $ Billion
|10.0
|9.74
|9.57
|7.48
|6.76
|EPS diluted in $/share
|4.39
|3.96
|3.55
|2.61
|2.38
|Cash from operations in $ Billion
|5.07
|7.91
|8.74
|6.59
|5.40
|Capital Expenditure in $ Billion
|3.16
|1.97
|2.50
|2.53
|2.90
|Free Cash Flow in $ billion
|1.91
|5.95
|6.24
|4.06
|2.51
|Total cash $ Billion
|7.14
|8.18
|10.42
|9.24
|8.61
|Total debt in $ Billion
|18.75
|16.97
|16.96
|16.64
|16.58
|Dividend per share in $
|0.46+0.70
|0.46+1.40
|0.51+0.70
|0.60+0.51
|0.60+0.51
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion
|1.307
|1.296
|1.269
|1.243
|1.223
Sources: Company data and Fun Trading Analysis
Note: Historical data are available for subscribers only.
Analysis: Balance sheet and Upstream Production
1 - Quarterly revenues and other income were $15.517 billion (oil revenues were $14.811 billion) in 1Q23
Net income was $2,920 million in 1Q23 or $2.38 per diluted share versus $5,759 million the previous year or $4.39 per diluted share.
ConocoPhillips' first-quarter total expenses rose to $10,955 million from $11,393 million in the corresponding period of 2022.
The better-than-expected quarterly earnings were due to higher oil equivalent production, reaching 1,792K Boepd. Substantially lower commodity prices partially counterbalanced this.
Also, ConocoPhillips announced a first-quarter dividend of $0.60 per share and a variable return of cash ("VROC") payment of $0.51 per share.
2 - Free cash flow (not including divestitures) was $2,506 million in 1Q23
- The trailing 12-month free cash flow for ConocoPhillips is $18,754 million. COP recorded a first-quarter FCF of $2,506 million.
- The quarterly dividend is $1.11 per share yearly or a yield of 5.12%.
During 1Q23, ConocoPhillips distributed $3.2 billion to shareholders through a three-tier return of capital framework, including $1.7 billion through share repurchases and $1.5 billion through the ordinary dividend and VROC.
3 - Oil production was 1,792K Boepd in 1Q23
3.1 - Details per commodity: 52.3% was crude oil
3.2 - Global average oil equivalent prices realized by ConocoPhillips (crude oil, natural gas, NGL, etc.)
The global average oil equivalent price decreased significantly yearly, from $76.99 to $60.86.
- The average crude oil price for the first quarter was $60.86 per barrel, significantly decreasing from the year-ago realization of $76.99.
- Realized natural gas liquids price was $25.84 per barrel, from the year-ago quarter's $41.80.
- The average natural gas price for first-quarter 2023 was $5.65 per thousand cubic feet, down from the year-ago period's $8.83.
- The average realized bitumen price was $29.49 per barrel, a decrease from the year-ago level of $65.86.
3.3 - Production in Boepd per region. The Lower 48 is the most significant part, with 57.8%
3.4 - Lower 48 production details
Production in the Lower 48 represents 57.8% or 1,036K Boepd of the total output. The Lower 48 comprises the three US shale basins (Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian Basin) and the Gulf of Mexico production, but not Alaska. However, the production of the three basins is 1,019K Boepd.
The Permian Basin is the most prolific for the company and represents 38.7% of the total output.
4 - Guidance 2023
ConocoPhillips expects production for the 2Q23 at 1.77 to 1.81M Boepd. This year’s new production guidance is 1.78 to 1.80M Boepd.
5 - Net Debt is now $7.974 billion in 1Q23
Technical Analysis And Commentary
Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.
COP forms a Symmetrical Wedge Pattern, with resistance at $105 and support at $100. RSI 56 indicates that we may break out and reach the upper resistance.
The Symmetrical Wedge Chart Pattern indicates an ongoing period of price consolidation before the prices breakout. A bullish symmetrical triangle is a bullish continuation chart pattern, the movement preceding the triangle’s formation must be bullish.
On the other hand, A bearish symmetrical triangle is a bearish continuation chart pattern, the movement preceding the triangle’s formation must be bearish.
Oil and gas prices have dropped significantly since 2022 and are down greatly on a one-year basis, whereas NG prices (US) have collapsed.
The mid-term projection for oil and NG is quite difficult to speculate, but I am somewhat bearish for 2023 with a potential further erosion for the oil prices and a fragile stabilization of the NG prices.
Thus, I think selling 30-40% (Trading LIFO) between $104.5 and $106.5 with potential higher resistance at $108 and waiting to buy between $100.5 and $98 with possible lower support at $92.7 to consider adding again is a wise winning strategy.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.
You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.
"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.
Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I own a small long-term position, and I trade short-term COP occasionally.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.