ConocoPhillips: A Solid Oil Producer Going Through A Weak Period

Jun. 14, 2023 5:31 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP)CVX, XOM
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ConocoPhillips posted total revenue of $15.517 billion for the first quarter, down from the $19.291 billion made in the same quarter last year.
  • Production jumped to a record of 1,792k Boepd, up from 1,747K Boepd the same quarter a year ago. Of the total output, 52.3% was crude oil.
  • I recommend buying COP stock between $100.5 and $98 with potential lower support at $92.7.
ConocoPhillips Company headquarters in Houston, US.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

The Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) released its first-quarter 2023 results on November 3, 2022.

COP is one of the world's largest independent oil and gas producers that I consider equivalent to an oil major, even if it isn't one

Table

COP 1Q23 Earnings Detailed (COP Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

COP Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading)

ConocoPhillips posted total revenue of $15.517 billion for the first quarter, down from the $19.291 billion made in the same quarter last year. The chart shows the previous eight years of revenue.

Table

COP 1Q23 Highlights (COP Presentation)

Chart

COP Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash for operating activities minus CapEx.

Chart

COP Quarterly Oil Equivalent Production History (Fun Trading)

Production jumped to a record of 1,792k Boepd, up from 1,747K Boepd the same quarter a year ago. Of the total output, 52.3% was crude oil.

The increase in production this quarter was primarily due to the rising production in the Lower 48.

Chart

COP Detail production in 1Q23 oil, NG, NGL, Bitumen (Fun Trading)

Chart

COP Quarterly Global oil price History (Fun Trading)

Chart

COP 1Q23 Production per Region (Fun Trading)

Chart

COP 1Q23 Production Permian, Bakken, and Eagle Ford (Fun Trading)

Table

COP 2023 Guidance (COP Presentation)

Chart

COP Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Net debt is about $7.974 billion, with total cash of $8.609 billion.

Chart

COP TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading, StockCharts)

Chart

COP 1-Year Chart Brent versus NG (Fun Trading, StockCharts)

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.24K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own a small long-term position, and I trade short-term COP occasionally.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

