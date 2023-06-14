JHVEPhoto

Introduction

The Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) released its first-quarter 2023 results on November 3, 2022.

COP is one of the world's largest independent oil and gas producers that I consider equivalent to an oil major, even if it isn't one by definition.

Note: This article updates my article published on December 31, 2022. I have followed COP on Seeking Alpha since March 2017.

This article aims to look at the company's recent balance sheet history, including the first-quarter earnings, and draw credible conclusions about what to expect in 2Q23 and how to navigate this volatile industry successfully.

As we all know, 2022 was an exceptional year for the company, generating tremendous free cash flow. However, 2023 looks bearish, and COP will battle strong headwinds while oil and NG prices drop with a possible weak demand and a lackluster China economy.

Below is an overview of the 1Q23:

COP 1Q23 Earnings Detailed (COP Presentation)

ConocoPhillips reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.38, beating analysts' expectations. A decrease from an adjusted profit of $3.27 per share a year ago.

ConocoPhillips' quarterly revenues were $15,517 million in the first quarter, significantly lower than the $19,291 million realized a year ago.

Increased production volumes and higher commodity prices boosted the solid third-quarter results.

CEO Ryan Lance noted in the conference call:

(W)e continue to demonstrate our returns-focused value proposition in the first quarter. Our return on capital employed once again exceeded our goal of being top quartile in the S&P 500. And as we highlighted at the recent Analyst and Investor Meeting, we remain confident in our ability to achieve this objective in a mid-cycle price environment over the course of our 10-year plan.

1 - Stock Performance

1.1 - The company is a long-term oil investment comparable to my US oil supermajors' group, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Chevron (CVX). As we can see in the chart below, COP is down over 11% YoY.

Data by YCharts

ConocoPhillips - 1Q22 to 1Q23: Financials And Trend - The Raw Numbers

ConocoPhillips 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 Oil Revenues in $ Billion 17.76 21.16 21.01 18.56 14.81 Total Revenues in $ Billion 19.29 21.99 21.61 19.26 15.52 Net income in $ Billion 5.76 5.15 4.53 3.25 2.92 EBITDA $ Billion 10.0 9.74 9.57 7.48 6.76 EPS diluted in $/share 4.39 3.96 3.55 2.61 2.38 Cash from operations in $ Billion 5.07 7.91 8.74 6.59 5.40 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 3.16 1.97 2.50 2.53 2.90 Free Cash Flow in $ billion 1.91 5.95 6.24 4.06 2.51 Total cash $ Billion 7.14 8.18 10.42 9.24 8.61 Total debt in $ Billion 18.75 16.97 16.96 16.64 16.58 Dividend per share in $ 0.46+0.70 0.46+1.40 0.51+0.70 0.60+0.51 0.60+0.51 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.307 1.296 1.269 1.243 1.223 Click to enlarge

Sources: Company data and Fun Trading Analysis

Note: Historical data are available for subscribers only.

Analysis: Balance sheet and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income were $15.517 billion (oil revenues were $14.811 billion) in 1Q23

COP Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading) ConocoPhillips posted total revenue of $15.517 billion for the first quarter, down from the $19.291 billion made in the same quarter last year. The chart shows the previous eight years of revenue.

Net income was $2,920 million in 1Q23 or $2.38 per diluted share versus $5,759 million the previous year or $4.39 per diluted share.

ConocoPhillips' first-quarter total expenses rose to $10,955 million from $11,393 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

COP 1Q23 Highlights (COP Presentation)

The better-than-expected quarterly earnings were due to higher oil equivalent production, reaching 1,792K Boepd. Substantially lower commodity prices partially counterbalanced this.

Also, ConocoPhillips announced a first-quarter dividend of $0.60 per share and a variable return of cash ("VROC") payment of $0.51 per share.

2 - Free cash flow (not including divestitures) was $2,506 million in 1Q23

COP Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading) Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash for operating activities minus CapEx.

The trailing 12-month free cash flow for ConocoPhillips is $18,754 million. COP recorded a first-quarter FCF of $2,506 million.

The quarterly dividend is $1.11 per share yearly or a yield of 5.12%.

During 1Q23, ConocoPhillips distributed $3.2 billion to shareholders through a three-tier return of capital framework, including $1.7 billion through share repurchases and $1.5 billion through the ordinary dividend and VROC.

3 - Oil production was 1,792K Boepd in 1Q23

COP Quarterly Oil Equivalent Production History (Fun Trading) Production jumped to a record of 1,792k Boepd, up from 1,747K Boepd the same quarter a year ago. Of the total output, 52.3% was crude oil. The increase in production this quarter was primarily due to the rising production in the Lower 48.

3.1 - Details per commodity: 52.3% was crude oil

COP Detail production in 1Q23 oil, NG, NGL, Bitumen (Fun Trading)

3.2 - Global average oil equivalent prices realized by ConocoPhillips (crude oil, natural gas, NGL, etc.)

The global average oil equivalent price decreased significantly yearly, from $76.99 to $60.86.

COP Quarterly Global oil price History (Fun Trading)

The average crude oil price for the first quarter was $60.86 per barrel, significantly decreasing from the year-ago realization of $76.99. Realized natural gas liquids price was $25.84 per barrel, from the year-ago quarter's $41.80. The average natural gas price for first-quarter 2023 was $5.65 per thousand cubic feet, down from the year-ago period's $8.83. The average realized bitumen price was $29.49 per barrel, a decrease from the year-ago level of $65.86.

3.3 - Production in Boepd per region. The Lower 48 is the most significant part, with 57.8%

COP 1Q23 Production per Region (Fun Trading)

3.4 - Lower 48 production details

Production in the Lower 48 represents 57.8% or 1,036K Boepd of the total output. The Lower 48 comprises the three US shale basins (Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian Basin) and the Gulf of Mexico production, but not Alaska. However, the production of the three basins is 1,019K Boepd.

COP 1Q23 Production Permian, Bakken, and Eagle Ford (Fun Trading)

The Permian Basin is the most prolific for the company and represents 38.7% of the total output.

4 - Guidance 2023

ConocoPhillips expects production for the 2Q23 at 1.77 to 1.81M Boepd. This year’s new production guidance is 1.78 to 1.80M Boepd.

COP 2023 Guidance (COP Presentation)

5 - Net Debt is now $7.974 billion in 1Q23

COP Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading) Net debt is about $7.974 billion, with total cash of $8.609 billion.

Technical Analysis And Commentary

COP TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading, StockCharts)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

COP forms a Symmetrical Wedge Pattern, with resistance at $105 and support at $100. RSI 56 indicates that we may break out and reach the upper resistance.

The Symmetrical Wedge Chart Pattern indicates an ongoing period of price consolidation before the prices breakout. A bullish symmetrical triangle is a bullish continuation chart pattern, the movement preceding the triangle’s formation must be bullish. On the other hand, A bearish symmetrical triangle is a bearish continuation chart pattern, the movement preceding the triangle’s formation must be bearish.

Oil and gas prices have dropped significantly since 2022 and are down greatly on a one-year basis, whereas NG prices (US) have collapsed.

COP 1-Year Chart Brent versus NG (Fun Trading, StockCharts)

The mid-term projection for oil and NG is quite difficult to speculate, but I am somewhat bearish for 2023 with a potential further erosion for the oil prices and a fragile stabilization of the NG prices.

Thus, I think selling 30-40% (Trading LIFO) between $104.5 and $106.5 with potential higher resistance at $108 and waiting to buy between $100.5 and $98 with possible lower support at $92.7 to consider adding again is a wise winning strategy.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.