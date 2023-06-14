Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TUI AG: Unfairly Penalized Post-Rights Issue

Jun. 14, 2023 5:32 AM ETTUI AG (TUIFF)
JP Research
Summary

  • TUI stock has declined following yet another rights issue this year.
  • Fundamentals are on the mend, however, with the tourism industry gaining momentum post-COVID.
  • With the stock now trading well below the theoretical ex-rights price, likely a result of technical selling pressure, there is compelling value here.

TUI AG (OTCPK:TUIFF) has suffered a pummeling this year, as its rights issue in late March triggered an alarming selloff - well beyond the implied post-rights dilution factor. Technical factors are likely at play - the >30% equity owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei

Balance Sheet Post-Rights Issue

TUI AG

TERP Calculation

TUI AG

FY23 Guidance

TUI AG

TUI BLUE Overview

TUI AG

JP Research
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

