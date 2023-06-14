Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Tesla's Margin-To-Volume Shift Is A Win

Jun. 14, 2023 5:35 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)
Manuel Paul Dipold
Summary

  • The EV market is experiencing rapid growth, with Tesla being the only Western company maintaining a significant presence in China's EV market.
  • Tesla's explosive sales growth is accompanied by an expansion of margins, outperforming competitors in terms of EBIT margins.
  • There is still tremendous potential, as still less than 20% of cars sold are EVs.

Tesla Supercharger Ladestation

Philipp Berezhnoy/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is showing one smart move after another and is, in my view, an extremely attractive buy & hold position in the long term. Unquestionably expensive, but the company is well-managed and currently captures high

new vehicle sales in China

thedriven.io

Chart
Data by YCharts

Comparison of vehicle manufacturers' EBIT margin

Seeking Alpha

Comparison of vehicle manufacturers' EBIT margin

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Cars sold worldwide

best-selling-cars.com

Tesla revenue by region

stockdividendscreener

Chart
Data by YCharts

Tesla insider trades

openinsider

This article was written by

Manuel Paul Dipold
My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

