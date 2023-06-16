Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

The SOFI Investment Thesis Is Dangerously Buoyant Now

We have previously covered SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in May 2023, discussing its exemplary FQ1'23 double beats. With its deposits/ members/ product adoptions still growing at an accelerated pace, we are confident that the stock may still retain its premium ahead.

We also maintain our opinion that the fintech may potentially be rated closer to SCHW, instead of the regular online banks or big US banks, due to its well-diversified vertically integrated offerings and brokerage services.

For now, SOFI has already rallied tremendously since the recent May 2023 bottom, due to the optimism surrounding the end of the federal student loan moratorium.

We share the positive sentiments as well, since the fintech's student loan origination may jump nearer to pre-pandemic levels of $1.34B in FQ1'19, compared to the FQ1'23 levels of $525.3M (+29.4% QoQ/ -46.6% YoY).

While SOFI has expanded its offerings into multiple markets beyond the student loan segment, the end of the moratorium naturally signals the start of business as usual after the uncertainties caused by the pandemic. As a result of the potential top and bottom-line expansion, we are not surprised by the optimism embedded in its stock prices and valuations.

SOFI 1Y Stock Prices

Trading View

At the time of writing, SOFI has ripped by over +92%, likely to retest its next resistance level of $10s in the near term. Given that borrowers will be resuming their monthly payments from August 2023 onwards, we may see it achieve an outsized FQ3'22 quarter, potentially sustaining the optimistic sentiments.

Furthermore, while the interest rates may be elevated now, the fintech's current APR of 4.99%–9.99% on Student Loan refinancing remains attractive, compared to the 2019 APR cadence of 3.43%-11.71%. In addition, its current APR remains somewhat competitive, compared to the Federal Loan interest rate of 4.53%-7.08% in 2019 and 4.99-7.54% in 2023.

Meanwhile, some SOFI readers may be concerned about the report that more Americans already are relying on credit cards to fund their purchases at a time of rising inflationary pressure, with the total US debt nearing $1T at the time of writing (+17% YoY).

Then again, there is no need to fret yet, since the cards are often used as payment methods (we love to accrue miles ourselves), with the most recent delinquency rate of 2.43% in Q1'23 still below the 2019 average of 2.58%.

SOFI's Estimated Repayment Schedule For $10K Of Private Loan

SOFI

Therefore, we believe many borrowers may want to refinance their student loans for lower monthly payments and longer repayment terms, as projected in the chart above. We believe this cadence may trigger tailwinds to SOFI's Student Loan Refinancing loan origination, once the moratorium is lifted. Only time may tell.

Unfortunately, here is where the risk is, with delinquency rates likely to increase. By the latest quarter, the fintech has already reported $2.99M of student loans that are 90 days or more delinquent (-12.2% QoQ/ +262.4% YoY). This is on top of the increase in its annualized net charge-off for student loans to $4.29M (+2.1% QoQ/ +64.3% YoY) or a ratio of 0.34% (+0.3 points QoQ/ +0.07 YoY).

At the same time, SOFI also recorded an eye-watering annualized net charge-off for credit cards to $10.25M (+20.3% QoQ/ +264.7% YoY) or a ratio of 19.26% (+6.73 points QoQ/ +10.52 YoY).

Furthermore, the fintech recorded $5.26M of personal loans that are 90 days or more delinquent (+26.1% QoQ/ +695.7% YoY), further exacerbated by the expansion in its annualized net charge-off to $71M (+54% QoQ/ +900% YoY) or a ratio of 2.97% (+1.11 points QoQ/ +1.93 YoY).

Therefore, it appears that there are still default headwinds in SOFI's forward execution, despite the overall weighted average origination FICO of 751 by the latest quarter. The same has been reflected in its allowance for credit losses to $38.93M (-4.5% QoQ/ +117.9% YoY) and ratio to total loans outstanding at 10.75% (-1.1 points QoQ/ +3.14 YoY), with 95% attributed to credit cards.

While the Fed seems poised for a rate pause, it remains to be when a pivot may occur, with the May 2023 CPI remaining elevated at 5.3%. Assuming a sustained federal funds target rate of 5.00% - 5.25%, consumers may continue to feel the pinch in their discretionary spending, putting further headwinds on the fintech's loan repayment cadence.

As a result, while SOFI may benefit from the end of the moratorium, investors may want to exercise caution and only add here if the exercise matches or reduces their dollar cost average, since it remains to be seen if the optimism may hold. Due to the potential volatility over the next few weeks, the portfolio must also be sized appropriately.

Meanwhile, long-term shareholders need not fret, since these temporary headwinds will lift once the macroeconomic outlook normalizes, with most banks and fintechs facing similar issues.

Therefore, we continue to cautiously rate the SOFI stock as a Buy, with a long-term price target of over $20s.