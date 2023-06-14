Bilanol

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) is a distributor of roofing and waterproofing products for the residential and non-residential markets in the US. There are some solid points for the company, which is that the majority of their sales come from replacement and repair revenue. New residential markets are having problems, and so are non-residential projects, with newbuilds falling across the board. Also, they pass through pricing actions, no problem. But their organic revenues are under pressure, albeit ahead of pre-pandemic levels. Their situation is emblematic of a lot of US businesses: headcounts slowly falling, profits under some pressure from falling volumes and inflation, but their angle on the construction world is relatively safe. While we don't love distributor companies, and try to go for things with more obvious competitive advantages, BECN stock's 12x multiple seems fair all things considered.

Q1 Note

The headline figures are that pricing contributed around 10% to revenue growth, while volume pressure was a negative 13% effect. Acquisitions into complementary products like waterproofing made a modest inorganic contribution at 4%, hence the overall 1% YoY revenue growth. Gross margin was solid at 25.5%, down around 0.6% from last year. OpEx was up a little more than 10% thanks to inflation, consistent with about 5% wage inflation considering there was also 5% growth in headcount YoY. Flat sales and growth in OpEx has meant that operating income came down quite a lot, around 33%, and interest costs were also significantly higher by about 66%, and therefore net income halved.

IS (sec.gov)

Going back to the sales picture, the pressures are in lots of the previously hot residential markets like Austin and California, where demand for roofing products from new construction has fallen precipitously with the reversal in construction. Things are still better than pre-pandemic levels but there has been a major headwind since these hot years. The main force supporting the volume picture was the pretty substantial exposure to repair and replacement activity at around 80%, with these markets being pretty resilient thanks to the hurricanes which spurred a lot of roof repairs. Hurricane-related demand has been below average levels these last years and BECN expects that there will be a reversion to the mean this year. Hopefully we see that in coming quarters, and insurance claims are apparently coming in at above 5-year average levels, so we should see some demand in Q2 improve the volume picture a bit. Hurricane-related demand boosts are going to be focused on their Florida market, and California which had been weak is expected to see strength due to lots of rainfall and even snowfall.

Sales Mix (Q1 2023 Pres)

Non-residential has been the most troubled segment, partially because there's been more of a rebound from permitted destocking as contractors observe a more stable supply side environment, but also because large projects have become less common. BECN is seeing more interest in smaller scale repair projects, and less so large-scale non-residential developments, consistent with the situation in residential and all coming back to the rate environment and the macroeconomic outlook. However, the backlog is still skewed towards non-commercial project as of lately, and backlogs remain substantially above pre-COVID levels.

Bottom Line

Ultimately, they have relatively resilient end-markets, proven by pretty solid gross profit figures in the face of a pretty dramatic reversal in real estate thanks to non-discretionary products. But there are issues that make a fair multiple a relatively low one. Firstly, distributor businesses are never that exciting from a POV of competitive position. But the bigger issues are related to cost issues, where inflation has hit them. They are passing in further price increases, but they are liquidating more expensive inventory, and the impact of inflated inventory costs are going to lag the price increases. But the more impactful element is on the SG&A side, which has had a big operating profit impact, and even the interest costs, where they have meaningful variable-rate borrowings, around 50% of their gross debt. There are hedges, but the weighted average interest has still gone up. Most of these have pretty distant maturities since they came on after a recent refinancing.

It's conceivable that there should be a recovery in parts of the market as destocking trends reverse and as hurricane demand kicks in. Forwards P/Es are around 12-14x which is somewhat reasonable considering end markets, and it appears to be a fair valuation. But there are stocks out there that are still at 7x with safer business models in more attractive industries. We think investors can do better.