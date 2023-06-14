Beacon Roofing Supply: Insulated From New Residential Declines
Summary
- New residential declines have been a source of pressure for Beacon Roofing, but most of its revenues are from non-discretionary repairs exacerbated by hurricanes.
- Destocking has hit more sophisticated channels like selling to contractors of non-residential, and this has led to underperformance of the non-residential segment.
- Investors can also appreciate almost $500 million in a buyback programme that has only just gotten started. Relative real estate resilience justifies 12x P/E.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) is a distributor of roofing and waterproofing products for the residential and non-residential markets in the US. There are some solid points for the company, which is that the majority of their sales come from replacement and repair revenue. New residential markets are having problems, and so are non-residential projects, with newbuilds falling across the board. Also, they pass through pricing actions, no problem. But their organic revenues are under pressure, albeit ahead of pre-pandemic levels. Their situation is emblematic of a lot of US businesses: headcounts slowly falling, profits under some pressure from falling volumes and inflation, but their angle on the construction world is relatively safe. While we don't love distributor companies, and try to go for things with more obvious competitive advantages, BECN stock's 12x multiple seems fair all things considered.
Q1 Note
The headline figures are that pricing contributed around 10% to revenue growth, while volume pressure was a negative 13% effect. Acquisitions into complementary products like waterproofing made a modest inorganic contribution at 4%, hence the overall 1% YoY revenue growth. Gross margin was solid at 25.5%, down around 0.6% from last year. OpEx was up a little more than 10% thanks to inflation, consistent with about 5% wage inflation considering there was also 5% growth in headcount YoY. Flat sales and growth in OpEx has meant that operating income came down quite a lot, around 33%, and interest costs were also significantly higher by about 66%, and therefore net income halved.
Going back to the sales picture, the pressures are in lots of the previously hot residential markets like Austin and California, where demand for roofing products from new construction has fallen precipitously with the reversal in construction. Things are still better than pre-pandemic levels but there has been a major headwind since these hot years. The main force supporting the volume picture was the pretty substantial exposure to repair and replacement activity at around 80%, with these markets being pretty resilient thanks to the hurricanes which spurred a lot of roof repairs. Hurricane-related demand has been below average levels these last years and BECN expects that there will be a reversion to the mean this year. Hopefully we see that in coming quarters, and insurance claims are apparently coming in at above 5-year average levels, so we should see some demand in Q2 improve the volume picture a bit. Hurricane-related demand boosts are going to be focused on their Florida market, and California which had been weak is expected to see strength due to lots of rainfall and even snowfall.
Non-residential has been the most troubled segment, partially because there's been more of a rebound from permitted destocking as contractors observe a more stable supply side environment, but also because large projects have become less common. BECN is seeing more interest in smaller scale repair projects, and less so large-scale non-residential developments, consistent with the situation in residential and all coming back to the rate environment and the macroeconomic outlook. However, the backlog is still skewed towards non-commercial project as of lately, and backlogs remain substantially above pre-COVID levels.
Bottom Line
Ultimately, they have relatively resilient end-markets, proven by pretty solid gross profit figures in the face of a pretty dramatic reversal in real estate thanks to non-discretionary products. But there are issues that make a fair multiple a relatively low one. Firstly, distributor businesses are never that exciting from a POV of competitive position. But the bigger issues are related to cost issues, where inflation has hit them. They are passing in further price increases, but they are liquidating more expensive inventory, and the impact of inflated inventory costs are going to lag the price increases. But the more impactful element is on the SG&A side, which has had a big operating profit impact, and even the interest costs, where they have meaningful variable-rate borrowings, around 50% of their gross debt. There are hedges, but the weighted average interest has still gone up. Most of these have pretty distant maturities since they came on after a recent refinancing.
It's conceivable that there should be a recovery in parts of the market as destocking trends reverse and as hurricane demand kicks in. Forwards P/Es are around 12-14x which is somewhat reasonable considering end markets, and it appears to be a fair valuation. But there are stocks out there that are still at 7x with safer business models in more attractive industries. We think investors can do better.
If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.