Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Investors Seeking Income Should Check Out ConocoPhillips

Jun. 14, 2023 5:49 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP)
Callum Turcan profile picture
Callum Turcan
4.8K Followers

Summary

  • ConocoPhillips stock is a stellar income generation idea as past deleveraging activities have set the firm up nicely for the future.
  • Its high-quality asset base is home to vast oil and natural gas resources, which should enable ConocoPhillips to steadily grow its output over the long haul.
  • ConocoPhillips is a free cash flow generating cow that's incredibly shareholder friendly.

Fuel Prices Continue To Rise, Adding To Sharp Uptick Inb Consumer Price Index

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is a stellar dividend growth opportunity. The company is a cash flow generating powerhouse with a strong balance sheet aided by major portfolio optimization efforts that management pursued over the past decade or

A snapshot from ConocoPhillips' March 2023 Investor Presentation

ConocoPhillips is wise to acquire TotalEnergies' 50% stake in the Surmont oil sands venture as this asset is home to stable oil-rich production streams. (ConocoPhillips - March 2023 Annual Investor Meeting Presentation)

A snapshot from ConocoPhillips' March 2023 Investor Presentation

ConocoPhillips' Permian Basin position was greatly enhanced by its acquisition of Shell's Delaware Basin operations in December 2021. (ConocoPhillips - March 2023 Annual Investor Meeting Presentation)

A snapshot from ConocoPhillips' March 2023 Investor Presentation

ConocoPhillips has a stable production base with ample growth opportunities. (ConocoPhillips - March 2023 Annual Investor Meeting Presentation)

A snapshot from ConocoPhillips' March 2023 Investor Presentation

ConocoPhillips deleveraging activities are putting downward pressure on its interest expenses. (ConocoPhillips - March 2023 Annual Investor Meeting Presentation)

This article was written by

Callum Turcan profile picture
Callum Turcan
4.8K Followers
Worked as an equity analyst for several years in the USA and have been writing financial articles and analyzing publicly traded companies for more than a decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.