ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is a stellar dividend growth opportunity. The company is a cash flow generating powerhouse with a strong balance sheet aided by major portfolio optimization efforts that management pursued over the past decade or so. ConocoPhillips' business is backed up by a stable oil and gas production base with a portfolio that’s home to ample growth opportunities due to the firm's vast and growing resource base.

Portfolio Optimization

In 2012, ConocoPhillips spun off its refining, petrochemical, and most of its midstream (energy infrastructure) business into Phillips 66 (PSX). This marked the beginning of ConocoPhillips’ transformation, with other key events including its exit from deepwater exploration, the sale of a large portion of its Canadian operations to Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), and the divestment of its San Juan Basin assets to privately held Hilcorp, all of which occurred in 2017 (its deepwater exploration exit was announced in 2015 and finalized in 2017). In 2018, ConocoPhillips agreed to swap some of its UK North Sea assets for some of BP p.l.c.’s (BP) position in Alaska, giving ConocoPhillips immense scale in Alaska’s upstream industry (with an oil-rich production base).

Please note that ConocoPhillips retains a large position in Canada’s energy industry. ConocoPhillips agreed to acquire the 50% in the Surmont asset in Canada from TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that it didn’t already own in May 2023 for roughly $3.0 billion in cash along with ~$0.3 billion in contingent payments. Once completed (which is expected to happen by the third quarter of this year), this acquisition will give ConocoPhillips a 100% stake in a high-quality oil sands asset with a stable production base. ConocoPhillips is also focused on developing the Montney shale play in Canada, taking advantage of the expertise it gained by developing various shale plays in the US.

ConocoPhillips is wise to acquire TotalEnergies' 50% stake in the Surmont oil sands venture as this asset is home to stable oil-rich production streams. (ConocoPhillips - March 2023 Annual Investor Meeting Presentation)

This is far from an exhaustive list of all the portfolio modifications ConocoPhillips has made. However, it does provide a nice snapshot of some of the biggest changes ConocoPhillips has made over the past decade. Going forward, ConocoPhillips is focused on developing its extensive position in numerous shale plays across the US and Canada, its recently enlarged position up in Alaska, maintaining a sizable oil sands position via its Surmont asset, and steadily growing its liquified natural gas [‘LNG’] portfolio. Acquisitions are a part of this strategy.

Acquisition Activity

Last year, ConocoPhillips acquired an additional 10% interest in the Australia Pacific LNG [‘APLNG’] venture from Origin Energy Ltd. (OTCPK:OGFGY) for ~$1.6 billion (roughly $1.4 billion once closing considerations were taken into account). That move brought ConocoPhillips’ ownership of the APLNG venture up to 47.5%. In March 2023, ConocoPhillips announced it would acquire an additional 2.49% stake in the APLNG venture for ~$0.5 billion and would become the operator of the asset. This deal is contingent on another deal, as a consortium which includes EIG Partners and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) is in the process of acquiring Origin Energy. If that deal goes through as planned, ConocoPhillips will proceed with its acquisition of an additional stake in the APLNG venture.

Additionally, ConocoPhillips agreed to acquire a 30% interest in the Port Arthur LNG export endeavor in Texas from Sempra (SRE) in July 2022. That project was sanctioned (given the green light) in March 2023 and is expected to cost ~$13.0 billion to complete, with the first LNG train expected to be operational by 2027 and the second LNG trains expected to come online in 2028. Once fully operational, the Port Arthur LNG export project will have the ability to export around 13 million metric tons of LNG per year. ConocoPhillips has agreed to purchase 5 million metric tons of LNG from the facility on an annual basis, and other parties have agreed to purchase an additional ~5.5 million metric tons per year. These offtake agreements will support the future cash flows of the Port Arthur LNG export project and ultimately ConocoPhillips' future cash flow generating abilities.

Growing its presence in the prolific Permian Basin that stretches across West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico has been another key priority for ConocoPhillips. In December 2021, ConocoPhillips completed its all-cash $9.5 billion (or $8.6 billion after closing adjustments) acquisition of Shell plc’s (SHEL) Delaware Basin operations (the Delaware Basin is a sub-basin in the Permian). This deal added 0.2 million BOE/d net to ConocoPhillips’ production base as ~225,000 net acres in an incredibly attractive area were added to its operations, and this asset represents a major growth driver for the firm.

ConocoPhillips' Permian Basin position was greatly enhanced by its acquisition of Shell's Delaware Basin operations in December 2021. (ConocoPhillips - March 2023 Annual Investor Meeting Presentation)

Management sees ConocoPhillips sitting on over 12,000 net remaining well locations across its Lower 48 unconventional portfolio, with many of those locations situated in the Permian Basin. These development opportunities support the company’s production growth ambitions and will help maintain its cash flow generating abilities over the long haul.

Significance for ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips’ asset base optimization efforts are significant as the company has spent the past decade building up a portfolio with a relatively stable production base supported by ample resources to develop. Oil sands assets, such as the Surmont venture, tend to have stable production bases for 20+ years (future developments can extend the producing life of oil sands assets past this point) and LNG export projects also have incredibly stable production bases (North America is swimming in natural gas and those supplies will enable the Port Arthur LNG export facility to run near full capacity for decades to come). ConocoPhillips' APLNG venture is supplied by vast natural gas resources in Eastern Australia (specifically, coal seam gas resources), and the cash flows from this asset are supported by long-term offtake agreements with two major East Asian companies.

In 2022, ConocoPhillips produced 1.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day [‘BOE/d’] on a net basis. This year, ConocoPhillips aims to produce around 1.8 million BOE/d on a net basis after the firm raised its full-year production guidance during its first quarter earnings update in May 2023, aided by outperformance at its Lower 48 portfolio as its shale development strategy continues to progress favorably. While ConocoPhillips exited the deepwater exploration space in 2017, that has not stopped the firm from growing its resource base. In 2021, ConocoPhillips’ proved reserves stood at 6.1 billion barrels of BOE, which grew to 6.6 billion BOE in 2022 (acquisitions helped here, as did its organic exploration endeavors). The company’s pending Surmont acquisition should help further grow its resource base.

ConocoPhillips has a stable production base with ample growth opportunities. (ConocoPhillips - March 2023 Annual Investor Meeting Presentation)

Dividend Strength and Financial Overview

A combination of divestment proceeds, controlled spending levels (limiting its capital expenditures and reducing its operating expenses on a per BOE produced basis), substantial free cash flows (defined here as net operating cash flows less capital expenditures), and a major dividend cut at the start of 2016 (in the wake of the oil pricing downturn that started in late-2014 and lasted until early-2021) enabled ConocoPhillips to repair its balance sheet. At the end of December 2016, ConocoPhillips had a net debt load of $23.6 billion, which was comprised of $3.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments versus $1.1 billion in short-term debt and $26.2 billion in long-term debt. By the end of March 2023, ConocoPhillips’ net debt load had plummeted down to $8.0 billion, which was comprised of $8.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments versus $1.3 billion in short-term debt and $15.3 billion in long-term debt.

Past deleveraging efforts have set ConocoPhillips up well for the future. Sharp reductions in its total debt load have sharply lowered its financing expenses, even though interest rates have been on the rise (on a macro basis). In 2016, ConocoPhillips spent $1.2 billion on its ‘interest and debt expense’ which fell down to $0.8 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, ConocoPhillips should continue to benefit immensely from its deleveraging activities as lower interest expenses improve its earnings profile and cash flow generating abilities. Management intends to reduce the firm's gross debt load by another ~$2 billion through 2026 by paying off maturing debt as communicated during ConocoPhillips’ 2023 annual investor meeting, which in turn is expected to continue freeing up the firm's cash flow in the form of reduced financing costs (in a flat interest rate environment).

ConocoPhillips deleveraging activities are putting downward pressure on its interest expenses. (ConocoPhillips - March 2023 Annual Investor Meeting Presentation)

In 2022, ConocoPhillips generated just over $28.3 billion in net operating cash flow and spent a little under $10.2 billion on capital expenditures, allowing for almost $18.2 billion in free cash flow. The company spent $5.7 billion covering its dividend obligations last year, activities that were easily covered by its free cash flows, along with $9.3 billion buying back its stock ($8.9 billion on a net basis when including cash raised from equity issued). ConocoPhillips has a variable dividend program and intends to return at least 30% of its operating cash flows back to investors in the form of dividends and share repurchases. As the firm is targeting $10.7-$11.1 billion in capital expenditures this year, up moderately from 2022 levels, ConocoPhillips should continue churning out substantial free cash flows going forward (as its production base is expected to grow moderately this year versus 2022 levels and considering energy prices remain broadly favorable for energy producers) which will enable the firm to continue rewarding shareholders via sizable dividend payouts.

Downside Risks

There are three key downside risks to be aware of as it concerns ConocoPhillips. As an energy producer, ConocoPhillips is exposed to fluctuations in volatile crude oil and natural gas prices, something that is far beyond its control. In the event raw energy resource pricing turns sharply lower, that would be very detrimental to its earnings and cash flows.

Furthermore, as a capital-intensive business, ConocoPhillips needs to spend heavily each year to maintain its production base. Should its cash flows turn materially lower, there is a limit to how far ConocoPhillips can trim its capital investments without hurting its output. Finally, while ConocoPhillips has done a stellar job improving its balance sheet strength since 2016, the firm continues to have a net debt load and that burden is a drain on its future cash flows.

In my view, these downside risks are manageable due to the stable and growing nature of ConocoPhillips’ production base (which supports its future cash flow generating abilities in any raw energy resource pricing environment) and due to its sizable cash-like position on hand. ConocoPhillips has ample liquidity to meet its near-term funding needs and should remain a free cash flow generating cow in most raw energy resource pricing environments. Should the company’s free cash flows come under fire, management can respond by halting share repurchases and limit its production growth ambitions in the medium-term by scaling back capital investments where possible.

Concluding Thoughts

As the raw energy resource pricing environment remains broadly favorable for energy producers like ConocoPhillips, there is ample room for the company to continue growing its base dividend while paying out generous variable dividends. There is more room for upside than downside as it concerns ConocoPhillips’ future cash flow performance, in my view, which is why I see the company as a stellar dividend growth opportunity for investors seeking a high-quality income idea. Shares of COP yield ~5.1% as of this writing, though please note that its variable dividend policy means there's a degree of volatility to its yield.