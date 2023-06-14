time99lek/iStock via Getty Images

Ambac (NYSE:AMBC) is a New York City-based specialty property and casualty insurance platform with two operating divisions - Everspan, a specialty program insurer which focuses on commercial and personal liability risks, and Cirrata, an insurance distribution platform consisting of a diverse portfolio of Managing General Agents and Managing General Underwriters - MGAs and MGUs.

Ambac Q1'23 Presentation

Through these activities, Ambac aims to develop a virtuous cycle of upselling and integrated growth. In the most recent quarter, these activities have supported $57mn in revenues, down 52.50% YoY, and cash flows of $77mn, chiefly driven by investing cash flows.

Introduction

In the middle of a transformation driven by its Everspan business and the divergence from its legacy business- secured through its Legacy Financial Guarantee- the company seeks to balance derisking, supporting a more secure balance sheet and developing tangible book value, alongside growth driven by expansions in its insurance distribution business and the continued evolution of Everspan.

Thus, the company's ability to become an adaptable organization through a versatile group of businesses, Ambac's litigation victories - which have provided ample deployable capital - and the firm's chronic undervaluation lead me to rate AMBC stock a 'buy'.

Valuation & Financials

General Overview

In the TTM period, Ambac- up 34.53%- has experienced superior price action to both TradingView's Insurance Index - up 13.09% - and the broad market, represented by the S&P 500 (SPY) - up 16.44%.

Ambac (Dark Blue) vs Market & Industry

Much of Ambac's recent stock performance can be attributed to its settlements with Bank of America (BAC) and Nomura Holdings (NMR), which have enabled >$2bn in financial compensation.

Nonetheless, I believe the market is underpricing the firm's ability to deploy said capital and the baked-in growth driven by its two core businesses.

Comparable Companies

As a specialty P&C provider with operations servicing niches not necessarily covered by other public insurers, Ambac can best be compared to other, similarly-sized P&C firms, regardless of actual operational differences. For instance, the James River Group (JRVR) primarily focuses upon specialty Excess & Surplus Lines, while HCI (HCI) - as evidenced by its name- focuses on real estate-centric insurance and reinsurance products, while Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) generally provides personal residential products - for renters as well as owners, and the United Fire Group (UFCS) offers simplified P&C products for retail clients.

The positive aftereffects of Ambac's settlement with Bank of America and Nomura Holdings manifest themselves in Ambac's 34.53%, second-best stock-price performance across the TTM period alongside the second-best quarterly performance.

Yet, when considering Ambac's growth capabilities and its multiple demonstrated value, the company seems to remain undervalued.

For instance, despite experiencing 429.95% earnings growth in the past 5 years- somewhat inflated by the Bank of America settlement, but impressive nonetheless- the company has seen -31.34% returns. This comes despite the firm maintaining a peerless 46.53% ROE and 5.91% ROA.

Moreover, the firm maintains some of the highest value multiples, with best-in-class P/E, the lowest P/CF, the lowest P/B, and the second-highest BV/share.

The largest weakness of the firm, however, remains a very high debt level, though the company sustains operational cash flow sufficient to pay off debt expenses.

Valuation

According to my discounted cash flow model, at its base case, the fair value of Ambac is $16.07, meaning, at its current price of $14.22, the company is undervalued by 12%.

My analysis, conducted over 5 years without perpetual growth, assumes a discount rate of 10%, incorporating the higher cost of capital due to high relative debt levels and potential recessionary risks, though the company's products are more inelastic than not. Moreover, I assume conservative real revenue growth rates at 2%, to holistically account for the QoQ income volatility the company has historically seen.

Alpha Spread

Alpha Spread's multiples-based relative valuation tool calculates an undervaluation of 39%, meaning the fair value of Ambac is $23.42.

However, I believe Alpha Spread's inability to account for higher relative debt level skews the model's calculations upwards.

As such, taking a weighted average of my DCF- with greater emphasis- and Alpha Spread's relative valuation, the fair value of Ambac is $18.44, with the company undervalued by 23%.

Ambac Sustains a Diversified & Nimble Insurance and Assurance Platform

With Everspan aiming to unify insurance distribution with capital providers the continued growth of the MGA market is paramount to success; in the past 8Y, the MGA market, owing to increased regulatory and operational complexity, has nearly doubled in value to $68bn, with 14% YoY growth. Moreover, this growth is diversified across different verticals, including motor, P&C, workers comp, liability, and credit surety and bondholders insurance products.

These factors also serve to enhance the potential returns of the company's fast-growing Cirrata business, which essentially manages independent P&C providers to effectively move capital in an allocatively efficient manner. The driving forces behind Cirrata's growth are broadly twofold; the business' ability to act upon opportunistic acquisitions and to organically incubate in-house startups.

The Cirrata M&A philosophy is well-exemplified by the acquisitions of All Trans Risk Solutions and Capacity Marine, both of which expand the company's footprint across different product categories, are conducive to accretive and synergetic growth, and offer a significant level of revenue diversity.

Alongside the additional liquidity enabled by the Bank of America and Nomura settlement, Ambac is well-positioned for continued inorganic and organic growth. With a disciplined capital deployment regime, which emphasizes deleveraging and reinvestment, Ambac is poised to create long-term value for shareholders.

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts echo my positive view of the stock, estimating an average 1Y price increase of 19.55%, to a price of $17.00.

TradingView

Even at the minimum projected increase of 12.52% to a price of $16.00, analysts demonstrate a positive view. This manifests the level of undervaluation and operational strength the company maintains, in spite of general market sentiments.

Risks & Challenges

High Levels of Debt & Subsequent Interest Pressures

Owing to long-run financial stressors as well as an ambitious growth strategy, Ambac currently maintains a large debt level. Although Ambac adequately covers its debt obligations and is seeking to deleverage using excess cash, increased interest rates nonetheless reduce the company's ability to invest elsewhere and generate future cash flows.

Disconnect Between Obligations & Capabilities

Although the company, particularly concerning the Cirrata business, ensures independent operations of its many subsidiary brands, black swan events or overall poor risk management may lead to an inability to fund Ambac's insurance obligations. This would lead to increased debt levels and an inability to expand at the desired rate.

Conclusion

The confluence between the Bank of America/Nomura settlements, the aggressive but balanced growth of Cirrata, and a general undervaluation are favourable for long run share price appreciation.