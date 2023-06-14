Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Devon Energy: Limited Upside Near Term

Jun. 14, 2023 6:15 AM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN)
Elliott Gue
Summary

  • Devon Energy is an oil and natural gas producer with acreage in the Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Williston Basin and other smaller fields.
  • About one-half of DVN's production comes from crude oil with 26% from natural gas and the rest from natural gas liquids (NGLs).
  • Pipeline outages have resulted in huge price discounts for DVN's production from west Texas though realizations should improve as more pipelines enter service.
  • Based on my cash flow breakeven model, I derive a discounted cash flow target of $60.40 for DVN, a 20% premium to the current price.
  • With oil and gas prices weak and recession likely, 20% isn't enough of a discount to my fair value target to warrant buying DVN stock.

I get a lot of questions about oil and natural gas producer Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and whether it's a good buy at current levels, down more than 25% from its 2022 peak even after factoring in the benefit of DVN's

Elliott Gue
Elliott Gue knows energy. Since earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of London, Elliott has dedicated himself to learning the ins and outs of this dynamic sector, scouring trade magazines, attending industry conferences, touring facilities and meeting with management teams. For seven years, Elliott Gue shared his expertise and stock-picking abilities with individual investors through a highly regarded, energy-focused research publication. Elliott Gue’s knowledge of the sector and prescient investment calls prompted the official program of the 2008 G-8 Summit in Tokyo to call him “the world’s leading energy strategist.” He has also appeared on CNBC and Bloomberg TV and has been quoted in a number of major publications, including Barron’s, Forbes and the Washington Post. In October 2012, Elliott Gue launched the Energy & Income Advisor (www.EnergyandIncomeAdvisor.com), a semimonthly online newsletter that’s dedicated to uncovering the most profitable opportunities in the energy sector, from growth stocks to high-yielding utilities, royalty trusts and master limited partnerships. Roger Conrad also contributes analysis of master limited partnerships and Canadian energy stocks to the publication. The masthead may have changed, but subscribers can expect the same in-depth analysis and rational assessments of investment opportunities in the energy sector.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SWN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

