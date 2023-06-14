Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PCTEL: Long-Term Investors Will Continue To Be Rewarded

Jun. 14, 2023 6:27 AM ETPCTEL, Inc. (PCTI)
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.59K Followers

Summary

  • PCTEL shares remain oversold and are expected to see a robust increase in price over the next 12-18 months.
  • The company's growth strategies include product innovation and distribution, as well as increasing overall revenue per customer.
  • PCTEL's strong cash flow generation allows for rewarding shareholders with a 4.35% yield and investing in future growth initiatives.

Close up of female hand holding a phone with a 5G 3D render icon. 5G network wireless systems. The concept of 5G network, high-speed network internet.

I'm love photography and art. This is me.

Intro

We initially stamped a 'Buy' rating on PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) in June of last year (Approximately 12 months ago) and reiterated our bullish stance in the August

PCTEL 10-Year Chart

PCTI Long-Term Technicals (Finviz.com)

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.59K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PCTI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.