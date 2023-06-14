allanswart

Platinum prices have been trading in a wide range since the beginning of 2023, reflecting on how China’s economic recovery unfolds since the alleviation of the lockdowns. The accelerating of the country’s economic activity could support demand for platinum, while the ongoing challenges in the Chinese manufacturing sector may point to the uneven pattern of the recovery. Thus, I consider holding abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) as a reasonable action, despite a significant platinum deficit being delineated in 2023. The latter could provide for an obvious boost in the platinum price. However, the tighter spread with palladium and the focus toward EVs may be a drag on PPLT performance.

Outlook

Since the abrupt drop of platinum prices at the beginning of 2023, the platinum group metals (“PMG”) showed an uptrend in Q1’23 against the backdrop of a weaker dollar and stronger than expected GDP data from China’s economy. The latter was a result of the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions and monetary stimulus to growth. However, the ongoing challenges in the Chinese manufacturing sector may suggest an uneven pattern of the economic recovery going forward, where there are some expectations of further weakening. As a result, platinum prices have been quite volatile and traded in a wide range of $910-1150/oz.

Platinum USD/oz (tradingeconomics)

For 2023, the global platinum market is expected to register a significant deficit following the two years of surplus. In particular, the 854 koz surplus last year is predicted to turn into a deficit of 983 koz in 2023, with the latter being revised upwards from the 556 koz deficit expected previously. Thus, the difference of more than 1.8 million ounces points out that production and recycling in the current year could remain at quite low levels.

Platinum balances (WPIC)

The initial supply of the metal is expected to be limited by South Africa (-42 koz) and Russia (-16 koz). The former is affected by curtailments in production, while the latter was affected by the LBMA withdrawal of Good Delivery status from Russian refineries. For the first quarter of 2023, total supply equated to 1.6 million ounces, which was down 8% YoY and 11% MoM. The platinum production fell 8% YoY to 1.2 million ounces as output growth in Russia only partly offset cuts in South Africa amid worsening power shortages. Recycling, in turn, dipped by 12% YoY to 413 koz due to the ongoing shortage of car scrap as the unfavorable macro picture forced consumers to keep older cars longer, while jewelry was affected by lower sales in China. And although the effects of production curtailments at the Polokwane smelter are temporal, South Africa’s electricity grid remains unstable, raising the risk that stockpiles of semi-finished products couldn’t be recycled for a while.

On the demand side, the first quarter saw a 28% YoY increase in platinum demand, amounting up to 2 million ounces. Automotive demand increased by 9% YoY driven by rising palladium substitution, higher vehicle output and overall higher implementation of PGMs due to tighter emissions regulations. The aforementioned factors are expected to reinforce demand from the auto industry further, while the positive dynamics of industrial demand will also contribute due to the expansion of glass production. In particular, WPIC estimates that the development of tri-metal auto catalyst technology could see platinum displace up to 615 koz of palladium in 2023. Going forward, the use of platinum could be a key factor for the development of hydrogen economy, where the precious metal is required for fuel cells and the production of hydrogen by electrolysis of water. In the meantime, demand for the metal in jewelry in 2023 is likely to remain weak, which could be a significant factor in holding back the price increase, as the industry accounts for more than 20% of platinum consumption.

Fund overview

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum ETF provides exposure to the dynamics of one of the scarcest precious metals, platinum, by physically holding bars in a vault. The fund is a convenient tool for investors who are looking for a simple alternative to buying physical precious metal without going into the mining companies' shares. PPLT has a higher AUM of $966.3 million compared to its closest competitor, the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) with $38.1 million. Holding PPLT also comes at a 0.60% expense ratio, against 0.50% for PLTM. However, there is not only a storage and insurance cost for holding a physical metal, but convenient yields as well. And given the high deficit of platinum to be shaped in 2023, the latter shouldn’t be underestimated. Holders of PPLT can also benefit from superior liquidity, thanks to higher AUM, and potentially tighter spreads.

Data by YCharts

Compared to other alternatives, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (PGM) and iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK), the fund features lower volatility. The reasoning for that is PGM’s exposure to platinum via futures contracts, and PICK’s investments in mining stocks instead of physical metal. I believe PPLT is a better tool to hold, since the presence of physical metal in the fund’s portfolio could provide for greater resilience and value preservation, especially during economic downturns. This could make sense, as future contracts can be somewhat more volatile because their value is not exactly based on the actual spot prices of platinum, while the mining stocks provide for higher risk (operational, political, etc.).

Conclusion and risks

The platinum market is set to go from surplus to a significant deficit due to the limited supply. It could be 1 million ounces, where the investment demand for platinum improves and outflows from platinum ETFs slow down. In addition, both primary and secondary supplies of the metal could face further challenges in the year, making it difficult to recover the global supply of platinum in the market. In the meantime, the expectations of strong economic growth in China are not justified yet, because the business activity indices went into the red zone in May. The overall recovery in automotive production and the substitution of palladium for platinum in auto catalytic converters could support the demand for the latter metal. However, with the constriction of the price gap between both metals in 2023, along with new environmental regulations in Europe and the US and the shift in R&D focus towards EVs, the major change in the utilization of PGMs in the automotive industry is questionable.

Overall, demand for platinum is expected to stagnate this year in the jewelry industry, while industrial demand is expected to rise due to capacity expansion in the chemical and glass industries. As a result, I believe that a Hold rating for PPLT stock is justified against the backdrop of mixed prospects so far and risk factors. In particular, the high interest environment without a clear pathway of Fed decisions may constrain the increase of the platinum price.