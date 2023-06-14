Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bunge: The Merger With Viterra Is Highly Complementary

Jun. 14, 2023 6:43 AM ETBunge Limited (BG)
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.2K Followers

Summary

  • Bunge is merging with Viterra in an $18 billion cash and stock deal.
  • The merger will diversify Bunge's business mix, broaden its presence and increase its market opportunities.
  • Bunge's strong financial position allows it to execute the merger without having to over-leverage its balance sheet.
  • The current valuation remains discounted on a historical basis.
  • I rate BG stock as a buy.

Male farmer and agronomist shaking hands in corn field

SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

The Merger With Viterra

Bunge (NYSE:BG) is a Missouri-based agricultural company that specializes in oilseed processing and refining, with a strong presence in South America. The company just announced that it is merging with Glencore's (

Bunge

Bunge

Bunge

Bunge

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.2K Followers
I am a student currently studying business and economics at the University of New South Wales. I started writing last year and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.