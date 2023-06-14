Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cineverse Corp.: New Name, Old Issues - Sell

Jun. 14, 2023 6:53 AM ETCineverse Corp. (CNVS)
Summary

  • Shares of niche OTT content provider Cineverse Corp. are down by almost 70% from my February 14 downgrade.
  • Following the recent approval of a $10 million share repurchase program, investors got caught flat-footed by Tuesday's secondary offering announcement.
  • Cineverse is looking to attract buyers by adding warrants with the potential to dilute existing shareholders even further, a common move to sweeten offerings considered particularly risky by investors.
  • The decision to abstain from providing preliminary fourth-quarter numbers in support of the offering might not bode well for the upcoming Q4 report.
  • Investors should continue to avoid the shares or even consider selling existing positions as the circumstances of the offering and the high likelihood of substantial dilution don't bode well for the stock's performance going forward.

Note:

I have covered Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Shares of niche OTT content provider Cineverse Corp. or "Cineverse" have sold off by almost 70% since I

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.76K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

