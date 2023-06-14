simpson33

I have covered Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Shares of niche OTT content provider Cineverse Corp. or "Cineverse" have sold off by almost 70% since I downgraded shares from "Speculative Buy" to "Sell" on February 14 after the company's alleged strong Q3/FY2023 results failed to stand up to closer scrutiny:

Company Press Releases and Regulatory Filings

Remember that virtually the entire outperformance was caused by an outsized $7.4 million recognition of Virtual Print Fees ("VPF") in the legacy cinema equipment segment while the core Content & Entertainment business which includes Cinedigm's streaming and base distribution segments continued to operate at a loss.

Going forward, there won't be material contributions from the company's legacy operations as also reflected in the recent rebranding to "Cineverse":

Having now fully moved beyond our legacy digital cinema business at the end of our last fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, we believe a new company name more accurately reflects our business and brand as it stands today - a leading brand at the intersection of entertainment and innovation."

Considering the $2 million minimum liquidity covenant governing the company's fully drawn $5 million revolving credit facility with East West Bancorp (EWBC), available liquidity at the end of Q3/FY2023 was down to just $6.8 million.

Given the company's dire liquidity position, I was surprised by the Board of Director's decision to approve an up to $10 million stock repurchase program on March 1.

Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk subsequently provided additional color on the repurchase program in a shareholder letter:

(...) Why are we doing this? Our balance sheet is very strong, with essentially no debt, and our recent upside performance has increased our cash on hand even further from the end of last quarter. This gives us complete confidence that we can execute this significant stock repurchase program without hampering planned operating expenditures, such as key content acquisitions. Most importantly, we believe that purchasing undervalued Cinedigm shares is a superb investment strategy for the Company. (...)

Apparently, the company's balance sheet and cash on hand aren't as strong as suggested by management as otherwise there would have been no need to conduct a secondary offering just ahead of fourth quarter and full-year FY2023 results:

Cineverse Corp. (...) today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock and warrants in a public offering. All of the securities to be sold in the offering are to be offered by Cineverse. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the financing of content acquisition and development. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the lead placement agent for the offering on a reasonable best-efforts basis. Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, LLC, is acting as co-placement agent for the offering. The Benchmark Company, LLC is acting as financial advisor for the offering.

Please note that this is not an underwritten offering with Alliance Global Partners and Titan Partners Group just acting as placement agents on a "reasonable best-efforts basis" which means they do not commit to purchase any of the securities offered by Cineverse.

In addition, the company is looking to attract buyers by adding warrants with the potential to dilute existing shareholders even further, a common move to sweeten offerings considered as particularly risky by market participants.

In addition, Cineverse's decision to abstain from providing preliminary fourth quarter numbers in support of the offering might not bode well for the upcoming Q4 report.

In fact, the offering might have been required in order to alleviate substantial doubt regarding the company's ability to continue as a going concern in the company's annual report on form 10-K.

Given the issues discussed above, I would expect the offering to price deeply in the hole and dilute existing shareholders substantially.

Following last week's 1:20 reverse stock split, outstanding common shares have been reduced to approximately 9 million.

Assuming Cineverse is selling 4 million shares and accompanying warrants at a unit price of $2.50 for gross proceeds of $10 million, outstanding shares would increase by almost 45% with further dilution from potential warrant exercises remaining in the cards.

Judging by the 30% sell-off in after hours, market participants seem to have arrived at similar conclusions.

Bottom Line

While the company's name has changed, issues have not.

Without further material benefits from legacy cinema equipment operations, future results are likely to reflect ongoing losses and cash consumption of the remaining Content & Entertainment business which includes Cineverse's streaming and base distribution segments.

Given the company's ambitious streaming growth targets, it's difficult to envision sustained positive free cash flow anytime soon thus resulting in the potential need to conduct more capital raises going forward.

Even with Cineverse Corp.'s stock price down by almost 70% from my February 14 downgrade, investors should avoid the shares or even consider selling existing positions as the above-discussed circumstances of the offering and high likelihood of substantial dilution do not bode well for the stock's performance going forward.

